The Democrats are pivoting back to “whistleblowers are a threat to democracy” after a few years of whistleblowers being of infallible value to saving the Republic (when they had claims about Trump).

Today a group of whistleblowers are testifying at Jim Jordan’s House Committee looking into the weaponization of government:

FBI whistleblowers to testify on harsh retaliation from bureau, 'weaponization' of clearance process | Just The News https://t.co/PbBOlKC0zh — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) May 18, 2023

When the hearing started, the Democrat strategy became clear: Cause chaos and try to link all the whistleblowers in some way to January 6th. There was also a healthy dose of irony.

The Democrats on the committee clearly didn’t want the whistleblowers to have time to speak:

Things at the FBI Whistleblower hearing this morning are getting TENSE. pic.twitter.com/dgbo26tH0f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 18, 2023

It’s quite ironic that the Dems are now using “defund the police” as a pejorative in order to defend the “integrity” of FBI leadership past and present:

Rep. @StaceyPlaskett: "My colleagues on the far right are on a mission to attack, discredit and ultimately dismantle the FBI. This is defund the police on steroids" pic.twitter.com/SP2v6Nloh5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2023

Democrats – Party of the FBI. https://t.co/N7zpUvlnq8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 18, 2023

Wait, the Dems now don’t think the FBI should be among law enforcement that should be replaced by social workers?

“Tantrum” sums up the Dems today.

Shouldn’t they be in love with the idea of defunding them? — JKash the SuperHero Orange MAGA Queen🍊 (@JKash000) May 18, 2023

Not when they’re helping forward the Dems’ desired narratives, apparently.

Republican Rep. Kat Cammack pointed out the absolute irony in the Democrats suddenly invoking “defund the police” in a negative way, and delivered other reality checks:

.@RepKatCammack: "This behavior is unacceptable and we need to stop it…THIS is the weaponization of government!" pic.twitter.com/CPk6JuT2CN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 18, 2023

