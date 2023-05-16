Just a little less than a month ago, Democratic Sen. John Fetterman gave the opening remarks at a Senate subcommittee hearing … and it didn’t go terribly well for him. In case you missed it:

There was also this:

So, after all this time, he’s had more of an opportunity to adjust to the swing of things and is getting settled and more comfortable behind the microphone, right?

Wrong:

Ugh.

That’s a very generous take on the situation. The very, very pitiful situation.

It is, though. Fetterman’s lousy politics and not-great personality aside, we can’t help but feel bad for the guy. He clearly has no business being in the U.S. Senate or really anywhere where he’s not under the close care of medical professionals. Normally, we’d say that he belongs with his loving wife, but since his wife is, as far as anyone with eyes and ears can tell, is an attention-seeking, selfish opportunist with no real concern for her husband’s wellbeing, we’re totally fine with him not spending time with her. Honestly, she’s probably totally fine with that, too.

***

