Just a little less than a month ago, Democratic Sen. John Fetterman gave the opening remarks at a Senate subcommittee hearing … and it didn’t go terribly well for him. In case you missed it:

John Fetterman chaired a subcommittee hearing today. Here is his opening statement. pic.twitter.com/Y6EHYkhkBZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 19, 2023

There was also this:

Here is John Fetterman asking a question to a witness at today's subcommittee hearing. pic.twitter.com/kb2jXO9O2C — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 19, 2023

So, after all this time, he’s had more of an opportunity to adjust to the swing of things and is getting settled and more comfortable behind the microphone, right?

Wrong:

John Fetterman participates in a Senate Banking Committee hearing with the former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank. pic.twitter.com/uKILMfuilN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 16, 2023

John Fetterman asks a question to the former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank pic.twitter.com/FOzRIS4NYY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 16, 2023

Ugh.

His message was not bad, but his delivery makes it very difficult to follow — Jason Goldberg (@jaggoldberg66) May 16, 2023

That’s a very generous take on the situation. The very, very pitiful situation.

Really depressing to witness — The Kids Are Not Alright (@HideYourKids0) May 16, 2023

It is, though. Fetterman’s lousy politics and not-great personality aside, we can’t help but feel bad for the guy. He clearly has no business being in the U.S. Senate or really anywhere where he’s not under the close care of medical professionals. Normally, we’d say that he belongs with his loving wife, but since his wife is, as far as anyone with eyes and ears can tell, is an attention-seeking, selfish opportunist with no real concern for her husband’s wellbeing, we’re totally fine with him not spending time with her. Honestly, she’s probably totally fine with that, too.

This is so sad to watch. This poor man needs to go home and try to heal. He can’t do this job. Breaks my heart that his family & the dnc would humiliate him in this way. — Author Sarah Vail (@vailauthor) May 16, 2023

***

***

