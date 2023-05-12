David French is an extremely frustrating person.

We remember a time when he called himself a conservative and actually had the views and bona fides to back that up. We remember a time when we called out liberals for being disgusting and awful to him, smearing him and his family by doing things like shaming him and his wife for adopting a child from Africa.

But then, Donald Trump happened, and before we knew it, French had turned into one of the very liberals who had tried to make his life miserable. French went from ardent defender of conservatism and conservative values to ardent defender of wokeness and liberalism … and insanely corrupt Democratic politicians.

After freshman GOP Rep. George Santos — who has been busted more times than we can count for fabricating huge chunks of his biography and straight-up lying about other chunks of it — was slapped with multiple federal criminal charges earlier this week, French thought about it for a little while and came up with an idea about how to keep the executive and legislative branches of the government free of poseurs:

An idea. Political parties should require candidates for significant offices to submit to a comprehensive background check and then publish the results. We can call this the Santos/Ogles rule, after two notorious fabulist members of Congress. Thoughts? — David French (@DavidAFrench) May 11, 2023

Thoughts? Yes, David. We have some thoughts. Chief among them is: Are you effing kidding us right now?

Calling it the Biden Rule would be more fitting — Scottergate (@Scottergate) May 11, 2023

Joe Biden couldn’t pass an extensive background check. — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) May 11, 2023

Joe Biden walked so people like George Santos could run.

So not the guy who lied for years about his college degrees, where he grew up, how how his wife and child died and where his son died. pic.twitter.com/H1kQWI7o3z — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) May 11, 2023

Biden has lied so many times about his life (and about other people’s), we’ve legit lost count. And here’s David French, acting like George Santos (or Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, also — you guessed it! — a Republican) is some kind of new phenomenon. Joe Biden’s been a key player in American politics for decades, and his lies have only increased in frequency and severity in that time. And yet it apparently never occurred to French to name a rule after Biden.

So you would have found out that Biden was receiving money through family members while he was VP? Is that what you are writing? — DJ Biscuit (@WBVT_98FM) May 11, 2023

If David French were remotely intellectually honest anymore, then yes, that’s what he’d be writing. But we all know full-well how David regards Biden and Democrats’ corruption, and we know that hell will have to freeze over before he’d ever admit the truth.

***

***

