FCC Chair Brendan Carr's Clip Sinks ABC's Claim That 'The View' Doesn't Serve a Partisan Purpose

As we told you earlier, it's been suspected that ABC's lawyers jumped into action just before Sunny Hostin repeated a legal disclaimer of sorts after some panelists on "The View" tried to project Graham Platner's issues onto Brett Kavanaugh and Pete Hegseth.

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Back in May, Disney argued that "The View" is a "bona fide news program" and therefore not subject to equal opportunities requirements and that the program serves no partisan purposes:

Disney has filed a petition with the FCC asking the agency to declare that The View is exempt from the statutory equal opportunities requirements that would otherwise apply to broadcast shows.



Disney argues that The View qualifies as “bona fide news” under the law, comparing… pic.twitter.com/xyxhvNk3rb — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) May 22, 2026

A "bona fide news program"? "The View"? Hilarious.

Carr had another example from this particular "bona fide news program" hoping hard that the Democrats take back the Senate:

ABC is arguing to the FCC that The View is a “bona fide news program”—just like Meet the Press—and thus exempt from the political equal opportunity rules.



The View’s Sonny Hostin:



“We’re in an existential crisis. We need to flip the Senate.” pic.twitter.com/GoH2lT3RTC — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) July 9, 2026

"The View" should be in an existential crisis based on how much partisan BS is flung around that studio on a daily basis.

ABC is arguing to the FCC that ‘The View’ qualifies as a “bona fide news program” under the law — saying in filings that the program’s decisions are based on newsworthiness, rather than partisan purposes. pic.twitter.com/uLKLiTExo6 — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) July 7, 2026

That show is to a large degree merely a bona fide media arm of the DNC.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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