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FCC Chair Brendan Carr's Clip Sinks ABC's Claim That 'The View' Doesn't Serve a Partisan Purpose

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on July 09, 2026
Meme

As we told you earlier, it's been suspected that ABC's lawyers jumped into action just before Sunny Hostin repeated a legal disclaimer of sorts after some panelists on "The View" tried to project Graham Platner's issues onto Brett Kavanaugh and Pete Hegseth. 

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Back in May, Disney argued that "The View" is a "bona fide news program" and therefore not subject to equal opportunities requirements and that the program serves no partisan purposes: 

A "bona fide news program"? "The View"? Hilarious. 

Carr had another example from this particular "bona fide news program" hoping hard that the Democrats take back the Senate: 

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"The View" should be in an existential crisis based on how much partisan BS is flung around that studio on a daily basis. 

That show is to a large degree merely a bona fide media arm of the DNC. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives. 

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