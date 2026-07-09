'The View' Tries to Project Platner's Issues Onto Hegseth and Kavanaugh, ABC's Lawyers SPRING Into Action

Over the course of the Trump years we've gotten used to somebody on the panel of ABC's "The View" being interrupted in order to read a legal disclaimer of sorts about something that was said on the show about the president or people in his orbit.

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ABC must have a team of lawyers sitting just off the set like a pit crew at a NASCAR race waiting for when they're needed to write a statement to be read on the air when one of the hosts makes a possibly defamatory remark.

Via @WesternLensman, that appears to have happened again during another attempt on the Left to project Graham Platner's myriad issues onto Brett Kavanaugh and Pete Hegseth:

Looks like The View producers had to step in again after attacks on Kavanaugh and Hegseth to have Sunny read some legal cover.



ABC News insists this is a “bona fide news program." pic.twitter.com/G9oR8pMW7l — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2026

At this point each panelist should be assigned their own lawyer who sits next to them for the whole show and delivers an electrical shock every time they say something potentially libelous.

I have no sympathy for the producers of The View. If they should be sued into oblivion, there will be celebration throughout the land. https://t.co/b0ClD2bnZk — Ron Pyle (@rreactor) July 9, 2026

And "The View" does indeed fall under ABC's "news" division:

They actually claim thishttps://t.co/GG7ICsF6s4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2026

They actually argued that the show isn't for "partisan purposes"? Now that's funny.

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