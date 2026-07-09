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'The View' Tries to Project Platner's Issues Onto Hegseth and Kavanaugh, ABC's Lawyers SPRING Into Action

Doug P. | 2:18 PM on July 09, 2026
Sarah D.

Over the course of the Trump years we've gotten used to somebody on the panel of ABC's "The View" being interrupted in order to read a legal disclaimer of sorts about something that was said on the show about the president or people in his orbit. 

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ABC must have a team of lawyers sitting just off the set like a pit crew at a NASCAR race waiting for when they're needed to write a statement to be read on the air when one of the hosts makes a possibly defamatory remark. 

Via @WesternLensman, that appears to have happened again during another attempt on the Left to project Graham Platner's myriad issues onto Brett Kavanaugh and Pete Hegseth: 

At this point each panelist should be assigned their own lawyer who sits next to them for the whole show and delivers an electrical shock every time they say something potentially libelous. 

And "The View" does indeed fall under ABC's "news" division:

They actually argued that the show isn't for "partisan purposes"? Now that's funny. 

*****

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