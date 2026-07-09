That's Disqualifying: Talarico’s 'Islam & Christianity? Same Vibes' Sermon Sparks Heresy Outrage

Welp, that is also the evidence needed to prove 'Pastor James Talarico' is not even a Christian.

James talarico says Islam and Christianity are "equal pathways to truth."



"I always think of all the world's faith traditions as a circle, with that divine mystery of the universe in the middle. We all have different names for that mystery, whether it's God or Yahweh or Allah or… pic.twitter.com/esjcNOopm4 — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) July 8, 2026

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If Talarico read his Bible, he'd know it says there is ONE way to God and that is through Jesus Christ. There is no other way. Islam doesn't have a path to God because Islam doesn't believe that Jesus is the Messiah, the Savior of humanity.

Who knows what Talarico learned in seminary, but it sure wasn't Christianity if that is what he got from it.

The god of Islam 'Allah' is not the Christian God. Judaism and Christianity share the same God, but we differ on Jesus Christ, obviously.

Talarico tries to talk about Christianity in terms that won't 'offend' believers of other religions, but that's not how it works.

John 14:6 – Jesus declares, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me”

Obviously, Talarico is running for Senate and not 'Preacher of Texas', but he can't claim to be a Christian minister and then make truly blasphemous statements like this.

It’s over for Talerico. He won’t survive this. Bookmark it. https://t.co/yl5Ypfp8Xh — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 9, 2026

Christians should not vote for him anyway. He believes in abortion and other harmful policies. This is just one more reason.

pretty sure Christ said, “i am the way, the truth, and the life. no one comes to the father but through me.”



this is heresy. https://t.co/SoXCkMQxww — Phil Labonte 🇺🇸 (@philthatremains) July 9, 2026

That is exactly what Christ said.

astonishing way to alienate absolutely everyone https://t.co/lWY4CnCbv6 — eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) July 9, 2026

A person who stands for nothing can't be trusted.

One serves God. The other serves Satan. https://t.co/oUsQTGZJQJ — Bo French (@bofrench) July 9, 2026

This is theological idiocy. The God I worship sent his Son to die for me. Allah demands you send your sons to die for him. https://t.co/PfO7yRcpGG — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) July 8, 2026

Islam conscripted parts of Jewish tradition and Christian theology and made up their own religion. Period.

With all this talk about Graham Platner... I forgot all about James Talafreako https://t.co/3UeNda9y4y — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) July 9, 2026

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Amen.

Talarico states this expansively, but a soft-universalist "all religions are circling useful parts of the truth, and sincere goodness matters independent of tradition" is a common idea even among much more orthodox thinkers. One of the healthiest ways to engage with faith imo https://t.co/xfb0XUhKiy pic.twitter.com/0HdMG8wj8w — Jack (@tracewoodgrains) July 9, 2026

God says he will spew lukewarm people like this out of His mouth. No thanks.

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