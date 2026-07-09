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That's Disqualifying: Talarico’s 'Islam & Christianity? Same Vibes' Sermon Sparks Heresy Outrage

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on July 09, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Welp, that is also the evidence needed to prove 'Pastor James Talarico' is not even a Christian.

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If Talarico read his Bible, he'd know it says there is ONE way to God and that is through Jesus Christ. There is no other way. Islam doesn't have a path to God because Islam doesn't believe that Jesus is the Messiah, the Savior of humanity. 

Who knows what Talarico learned in seminary, but it sure wasn't Christianity if that is what he got from it. 

The god of Islam 'Allah' is not the Christian God. Judaism and Christianity share the same God, but we differ on Jesus Christ, obviously. 

Talarico tries to talk about Christianity in terms that won't 'offend' believers of other religions, but that's not how it works.

John 14:6 – Jesus declares, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me”

Obviously, Talarico is running for Senate and not 'Preacher of Texas', but he can't claim to be a Christian minister and then make truly blasphemous statements like this. 

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Christians should not vote for him anyway. He believes in abortion and other harmful policies. This is just one more reason.

That is exactly what Christ said.

A person who stands for nothing can't be trusted.

Islam conscripted parts of Jewish tradition and Christian theology and made up their own religion. Period. 

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Amen.

God says he will spew lukewarm people like this out of His mouth. No thanks. 

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2026 ELECTIONS BIBLE CHRISTIANITY ISLAM TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

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