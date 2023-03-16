Over the past several days, Twitter’s been a hotbed of debate about the meaning of “woke.” Or, rather, Twitter’s been a hotbed of lefties complaining that conservatives are always talking about wokeness but can’t actually define it.

You know what this particular discussion could really use right about now? A hot take from David French.

Well, ask, and ye shall receive. Get your hot French take right here:

Woke, defined: Positive definition-increased awareness of very real historical and existing systemic injustice. Negative definition-illiberal progressivism centered around race/gender. Bad faith right-wing definition-anything even one millimeter to the tweeter's left. — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 15, 2023

Look, you guys. David French is accusing conservatives of bad faith! Thanks for the giggles, David. We knew we could count on you.

As always, David – you only leave yourself room to address bad faith on the right, as though bad faith on the left on wokeness is either nonexistent or not important enough for you. This isn’t what being a straight shooter is about. https://t.co/T88Uzlz7QR — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 16, 2023

Well, to be fair, David French isn’t a straight shooter; he’s a straight bullsh*tter.

The quintessential template for a David French take. A brief throat-clearing section with some centrist sentiments to draw the reader in before getting to the part he really wants to say: right bad. pic.twitter.com/xqPYqNtuBu — Holden (@Holden114) March 16, 2023

What’s especially stupid about French’s tweet is that there was a time in the not-so-distant past when French was able and willing to acknowledge the toxicity of leftist wokeness:

That was back before Donald Trump had completely broken his brain. What a sad trajectory his career has taken.

french in 2018 versus french now pic.twitter.com/9iQl6Ptu1I — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 16, 2023

Here's the way French, a hypocritical & inconsistent fool, himself defined it:https://t.co/R8okdj0J3H https://t.co/DuJR1PpNpz — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) March 16, 2023

French is indeed a hypocrite, though he is consistently a fool. And an insanely transparent one, at that.

We see what you did there.

I do wonder if the Times actually pays him thirty pieces of silver. https://t.co/c08ui52Tmy — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) March 16, 2023

Or whatever the modern-day equivalent is. At least he’s really, really working for it.

Just when you think David couldn’t stoop any lower, he grabs the shovel and starts digging. David will do anything to continue to lay prostrate in front of the left all for a few dollars and pats on the head. https://t.co/UGOa42GSQf — Gregg, CPO @ SMC (@realgreggd) March 16, 2023

He’s proud of himself, too. That’s maybe the ickiest part.

Hey Coward What is the bad faith left wing definition or do you truly believe it is to increase awareness of injustice like a dumb kahba — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) March 16, 2023

Motte: it's just awareness of historical I justices. Bailey: advancing every progressive narrative and screaming racism until we have power. Bad faith Vichy definition: anything one Millimeter to my right is a right wing extremist position. — David, Yoda of the Phoropter (@WatchersEnd) March 16, 2023

You are the king of bad faith arguments, and should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/Y7hOefqUkM — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 16, 2023

He’d have to be capable of feeling shame for that. He no longer has that capability.

***

Related:

David French explains that ‘there is nothing ‘conservative’ about denying the consequences of centuries of racist harm’