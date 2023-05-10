Georgia Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson has a lot going for him. He’s an idiot, an antisemite, and, in case you missed it, a racist elitist. But don’t take our word for it; just listen to how he speaks about illegal immigrants here:

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA): "Those folks coming across the border are the ones who are helping to put food on our table. Without them, we are not able to eat… We would have nobody taking care of the construction of our homes, nobody cleaning up in the hospitals." pic.twitter.com/8kaBs5uTSg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 10, 2023

And there it is.

Always love when they admit this part. https://t.co/xP6pPhKjv8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 10, 2023

They literally can’t help themselves.

All: Can you spot the bigotry inherent in this statement? https://t.co/zV5SqDdDYP — 𝓙𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓼 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓻𝓴𝓪𝓷𝓼𝓪𝔀𝔂𝓮𝓻 (@Scotty_2017) May 10, 2023

Hank Johnson cares about illegal immigrants because if there are no illegal immigrants, who’s gonna do his gardening and clean his bathrooms?

'But we need the proles,' he explained… https://t.co/Z7lp5mHkh7 — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) May 10, 2023

Don't cut off my slave supply pls https://t.co/BIwPnAJ4K9 — Stranger Loop (@Recursion_droid) May 10, 2023

GP Shorter: "Please don't make me get rid of my maid, my gardener, my nanny, and the people wiping Joe Biden's ass." https://t.co/OKIE91pIRe — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 10, 2023

Liberals pull this sort of stuff all the time. They profess to care about the humanity of immigrants — legal or illegal — but reduce them to nameless nobodies who are vital to American society not as people, but as manual laborers who should get down on their knees and thank God that they get to be in America and cater to Democrats’ needs. Illegal immigration is a serious problem, but just as it’s not fair to depict all illegal immigrants as violent criminals, it’s not fair to depict them all the way that Johnson and so many of his fellow Democratic politicians do. But they keep doing it. They don’t care about migrant families; they care about their pool of labor drying up.

Because of course.

There's not one member of @TheDemocrats will call out Rep Hank Johnson's low-expectation racism. https://t.co/Y6UMOPU8oK — StateOfVA (@StateOfVA) May 10, 2023

Let’s just say don’t hold your breath.

Racism is fine when we do it. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) May 10, 2023

***

Related:

WATCH: Rep. Hank Johnson likens parents who spoke up at school board meetings to January 6 rioters, flat-out lies about WH collusion with NSBA

Hank Johnson calls victims of Alvin Bragg’s disastrous tenure ‘props in a MAGA Broadway production’

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!