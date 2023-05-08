Without a manifesto, we still don’t have even the faintest hint of an idea as to what motivated the Covenant shooter all these weeks later, but it took the media next to no time to deduce that the man who murdered eight people at an outdoor mall in Allen, Texas, over the weekend was motivated by white supremacist beliefs.

Details of the background of the Allen, Texas gunman have begun to surface, including extremist social media postingshttps://t.co/NosbI0peL1 — CNN (@CNN) May 8, 2023

1) This article doesn’t actually cite any extremist postings.

2) If the killer did access white nationalism type content, it’s possible he was doing so out of anger, not support.

3) The only pictured victim is white, undercutting the white nationalism motive theory. https://t.co/mZL0IV1K7l — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 8, 2023

(Note: CNN has added a photo of another victim, Aishwarya Thatikonda, who is not white.)

Is it possible that the Allen shooter, Mauricio Garcia, had white supremacist beliefs? Sure, it’s technically possible. Occasionally you’ll run across a neo-Nazi type who doesn’t fit the usual mold. White supremacist Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes reportedly claims to have Mexican heritage.

That being said, it’s pretty disturbing to watch the media fall all over themselves to assign a motive to the shooting without having all the information. It’s an unfortunate pattern that has emerged following mass shootings and more often than not, their narrative turns out to be, if not outright false, at least riddled with holes. Why can’t the media wait for the facts instead of rushing to judgment? Why do they prioritize narratives over facts?

It should come as absolutely no surprise to anyone that the shooting came up on “The View” today, where it became part of a larger discussion among the ladies about mass shootings in America:

The View's faux conservatives come out against gun rights and tackling the mental health crisis in America.

Alyssa Farah suggests background checks don't exist and demands "more hoops" to jump through,

Ana Navarro says "Democrats want what I want" a gun ban. pic.twitter.com/VDOTq70kgT — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 8, 2023

Navarro claims there is NOT a mental health crisis in America.

"There's young boys watching porn all over the world. There's loneliness all over the world," but claims only America has "war-style weapons." pic.twitter.com/4ibRMoC84K — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 8, 2023

So we shouldn’t be taking a closer look at mental health issues and treatments and should instead just keep blaming inanimate objects for violence?

Mentally unstable Sunny Hostin again argues that mass shooters are not mentally ill and murders only happen in the U.S.

"People that have mental health issues are much more likely to be the victims of crime than commit crime."

"They're only killing people here!" pic.twitter.com/Cgt4uLJdnx — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 8, 2023

Whoopi ridiculously whines that "people not recognizing that there are very specific issues" then proclaims "it is not just about mental health."

She then seems to tell viewers that they're soon going to get killed in a mass shooting: "It's getting closer to everybody." pic.twitter.com/wxetRkQb1c — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 8, 2023

Perhaps the women of “The View” could benefit from some mental health services …

"I'm glad you brought up the race piece … Don't start with I'm a race-baiter crap!"

Staunch racist Sunny Hostin whines about being called out on her racism and suggests Republicans are helping white supremacists and domestic terrorists by not banning ARs. pic.twitter.com/4cQ6phE9zY — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 8, 2023

And speaking of race, let’s go back to Ana Navarro for her take on the shooter’s alleged white supremacist ideology:

"Being Hispanic or being black or being anything does not make you immune from being … a white supremacist" – Ana Navarro. pic.twitter.com/Mjvh6PbNju — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 8, 2023

Thank you, Ana, for that reminder. We were starting to forget what a shameless partisan you truly are (OK, we hadn’t really forgotten, but it never hurts to be reminded).

Honestly, more than anything else, this is annoying. Why is Ana Navarro qualified to decide what does or doesn’t make someone else a white supremacist, but if we, say, point out that Dylan Mulvaney is a biological male who makes a living mocking women, we’re speaking out of turn and disrespecting Dylan’s truth?

Just like being a man doesn't prevent you from being a woman, right? Oh Lord Almighty! — Manic Contrarian 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@ManicContrarian) May 8, 2023

From the same people who brought you "a woman is somebody who identifies as a woman." https://t.co/4XyB8qYcEp — AtypicalChad (@AtypicalChad) May 8, 2023

Intellectual consistency is not their strong suit. Let’s just put it that way.

They are trying so hard to make the narrative fit — Scott Harnett (@ScottHarnett_) May 8, 2023

However they need to twist it and bend it and deform it. Meanwhile, we don’t recall Ana Navarro and “The View” getting upset about this:

Maybe because to them, racism isn’t an insidious societal disease so much as it is a convenient weapon to deploy against conservatives when the political opportunity presents itself.

Anyway, Ana’s dumb remarks aren’t completely without merit … they actually come in handy if we want to back her into a tight intellectual corner:

there is no more inclusive and diverse group of people than *checks notes* white supremacists. so this taek definitely clears. https://t.co/hTeDaL1xLr — qoɹ ǝʇɐɥ ǝʍ ʕ•̫͡•ʔ•̫͡•ʔ•̫͡•ʕ•̫͡•ʔ (@WeHateRob) May 8, 2023

By Ana’s criteria, can’t she be a white supremacist, too?

Thank you, @ananavarro for dispelling the left-wing premise that minorities can't be racist. I'm pretty sure this makes you a Nazi now (you'll have to consult with your Leftist cohorts for confirmation), but we appreciate the assist. https://t.co/pWEjyppLLs — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 8, 2023

Uh-oh, Ana! We’ve always gotten major white-supremacist vibes from her, you know.

So now all races can be white supremacist. https://t.co/IMFYirdMiD pic.twitter.com/XJG5NipcfA — Dela (@DelacroixHero) May 8, 2023

Then we can suppose the Tennessee Christian School shooter was a white supremacist, by her logic. https://t.co/FRNhchAmLl — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) May 8, 2023

Who’s not a white supremacist?

One of the dumbest arguments ever made related to racism is now starting to gain momentum. The argument is that people who aren't white and have never made statements claiming the supremacy of whites are white supremacists bc of their politics. You have to be stupid believe this. https://t.co/CWo8UgWfD5 — The Patriot Page (@ThePatriotPage1) May 8, 2023

Our heads hurt thinking about it, so we can’t even begin to imagine how much pain Ana is in right now.

It must physically hurt to be this stupid. https://t.co/dWIfViSm0i — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) May 8, 2023

Maybe Mauricio Garcia was a white supremacist. Maybe he wasn’t. Unlike Ana Navarro et al., we’re willing to wait until we know more before making a pronouncement either way. And if it turns out that he was a far-Right neo-Nazi nutball on a homicidal mission, we sure as hell won’t turn him into a martyr like the Left and media have done with Audrey Hale. We’ll tell you that much right now.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

