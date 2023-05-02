Yesterday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the rather bold — and easily disprovable — claim that “illegal migration [has] come down by more than 90%.”

This might be the worst lie ever told by a White House Press Secretary: "When it comes to illegal migration, you have seen it come down by more than 90%, and that’s because of the actions that this president has taken." – Karine Jean-Pierre pic.twitter.com/VheR51YXWr — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 2, 2023

You don’t even need to do any math to know that that is a bald-faced lie. (A) Because you can see with your own eyes that there is quite obviously no way in hell that illegal immigration is down right now, and (B) because Biden — the guy whose actions are supposedly responsible for the fabled 90% decrease in illegal immigration — is reportedly preparing to send 1,500 troops to the southern border:

Which is why the Biden admin is now sending 1,500 troops to the border to militarize it. https://t.co/h6zclyONQz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 2, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Biden administration is weighing sending 1500 active duty US troops to the southern border ahead of the lifting of Title 42 on May 11 amidst concerns that the tens of thousands of migrants on the other side of the border in Mexico may try to cross. MORE — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) May 2, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: The soldiers would come from variety of active duty Army units, would serve in admin and transport roles to free up law enforcement and Border patrol.

This is the model used by the Trump admin. The US troops would be armed for self defense, not for law enforcement. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) May 2, 2023

Now, granted, 1,500 troops are not going to be able to cover all the ground along the southern border, but if illegal immigration is down so sharply under Joe Biden without those 1,500 troops there, then what do we really need them for?

Why? Do they need more witnesses to the flood of illegals they refuse to stop? — Patrick Grady (@PGrady88) May 2, 2023

They clearly don’t need them for enforcement of our laws with regard to immigration:

The reality of the government’s response to the migrant crisis doesn’t reflect the Biden administration’s official position. While many are returned currently due to the Title 42 order – which allows for the rapid removal of migrants at the border due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – not all who enter illegally have been returned via the order. CBP statistics show that only about 46% of migrant encounters at the border resulted in a Title 42 expulsion. Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified to Senate lawmakers last month that of the nearly 1.3 million migrants in FY 2022 who were processed via Title 8, only about 360,000 were deported. Those who aren’t deported are placed into immigration removal proceedings and released into the U.S. pending their hearings – which can take years. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data shows deportations have plummeted under President Biden.

So basically, this is just another empty gesture from an administration known for making empty gestures.

Election around the corner means it’s time to try and put a Band Aid on the disaster they intentionally created. https://t.co/sGR1isbJL5 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 2, 2023

