We give Democrats like AOC a hard time around here for being complete and utter morons, but it’s important to remember that Rep. Kati Porter is no slouch when it comes to being an idiot, either. Porter has just generally been able to fly under the radar simply because AOC has been more aggressively and vocally stupid.

But lately, thanks in no small part to her media book tour, Porter’s inherent boneheadedness and dimwit-itude have been brought to the fore. And it cannot — and should not — be ignored any longer.

Which brings us to this clip of her recent appearance on Chris Hayes’ MSNBC show. She’s no doubt immensely proud of herself and her analogy, but reasonably intelligent people everywhere should be doing a double take:

Imagine if your spouse said, "We need to eat half as much food as we did last year, or else I'll stop paying the mortgage." You'd likely end up hungry and homeless. This is the risk @SpeakerMcCarthy is taking by refusing to pay our bills unless we make draconian spending cuts. pic.twitter.com/hZ6K0U1YIV — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) April 27, 2023

What? No, seriously. What is she even talking about? Does she hear herself? She makes absolutely zero sense whatsoever. “We can’t cut unsustainable spending because then we won’t be able to afford to spend even more money we don’t have in the future!” That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

You are … not smart. A correct analogy would be, "Sorry, honey, even though we have plenty of money for our mortgage payments, I'm going to stop paying them unless you let me take out another credit card to buy more TVs" — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 28, 2023

Imagine if your spouse said that you must continue to spend so much money that your great-grandchildren will be bankrupt https://t.co/hcGelfC1JZ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 28, 2023

This is such a dumb comparison it makes my head hurt. If your household was spending more money than you take in every year, some year you need to fix that. — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) April 27, 2023

Your analogy is dishonest and ridiculous for multiple reasons. Also, in your ridiculous analogy, you failed to mention that the food and mortgage is paid for using someone else's money. — A Southern Nobody 🃏 (@ExLibrisNemo) April 28, 2023

So it’s your position that we can just spend endless amounts of money with no consequence? Interesting. — Patrick (@PMC713) April 28, 2023

Yes. That is her position. She should’ve just saved herself the oxygen and said that instead. Because it’s what she means.

Imagine if your spouse said, we need to cut expenses because we are $31 trillion in debt, and you said, "No! That will be painful!" You'd likely end up in Congress. https://t.co/p4kbRgBuDf — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 28, 2023

True story!

Not a lot of thought went into this, did it? — Christopher Campbell 🇺🇸 🍊 (@PatriotOwl89) April 28, 2023

It’s actually entirely possible that Katie Porter did put a a lot of thought into it. And that this was the very best she could come up with. Because again, she’s just not a smart lady.

She’s also not a nice lady. Don’t forget that, either.

Imagine if you threw only half as many boiled potatoes over your husbands head. https://t.co/F3Mn8GOVox — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 28, 2023

