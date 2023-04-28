We give Democrats like AOC a hard time around here for being complete and utter morons, but it’s important to remember that Rep. Kati Porter is no slouch when it comes to being an idiot, either. Porter has just generally been able to fly under the radar simply because AOC has been more aggressively and vocally stupid.

But lately, thanks in no small part to her media book tour, Porter’s inherent boneheadedness and dimwit-itude have been brought to the fore. And it cannot — and should not — be ignored any longer.

Which brings us to this clip of her recent appearance on Chris Hayes’ MSNBC show. She’s no doubt immensely proud of herself and her analogy, but reasonably intelligent people everywhere should be doing a double take:

What? No, seriously. What is she even talking about? Does she hear herself? She makes absolutely zero sense whatsoever. “We can’t cut unsustainable spending because then we won’t be able to afford to spend even more money we don’t have in the future!” That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

Yes. That is her position. She should’ve just saved herself the oxygen and said that instead. Because it’s what she means.

True story!

It’s actually entirely possible that Katie Porter did put a a lot of thought into it. And that this was the very best she could come up with. Because again, she’s just not a smart lady.

She’s also not a nice lady. Don’t forget that, either.

