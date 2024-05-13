Oh, God, Honey NO! Amtrak Tries Posting for Mother's Day and It's Hilariously Cringe

There have been more than a few companies trying to appeal to the younger generations with their marketing, it's not a new phenomenon, but Amtrak may have one of the most accidentally funny posts this writer has seen in a hot minute!

I'm not like a regular mom. I'm a train mom. — Amtrak (@Amtrak) May 12, 2024

Where to even BEGIN with this? We cannot stop laughing, but the comments are even funnier!

I would be pretty embarrassed if my mom said to my friends “I’m a train mom”. Sounds like she likes getting train run on her. — Bangstickk (@johnsonstickk) May 13, 2024

Phrasing is very, very important, but this is easily the funniest way for Amtrak to learn that lesson LOL

Amtrak talking about moms having train run on them is my raison d'être pic.twitter.com/KcgV61MQSY — Rick “No One” Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) May 13, 2024

RIGHT?? We are never deleting this app!

... Mommy? — Gayass Gearhead (@GayassGearhead) May 12, 2024

Our thoughts EXACTLY!

It took this writer a minute to check and be sure that, yes, Amtrak DID in fact pull the trigger on this tweet, and not one person on the team stopped them.

Amtrak no that means something different now 😭 https://t.co/n7pg5g1ZdO — Sky Marchini (@rhcm123) May 13, 2024

People really need to keep their kink to themselves. https://t.co/ckDFSrvbTU — OK Conservationist (@OKConserve) May 13, 2024

Yeahhhhh we're not so sure it was the best idea to tweet this out to nearly 239 THOUSAND followers.

We felt this gif in our soul.

Amtrak got themselves a new social media manager. https://t.co/n7wZp4A4kE pic.twitter.com/AXyZUVTZAY — EnthusiasticallyBored (@Verbish75) May 13, 2024

OH NO. We feel like we may go to The Bad Place for laughing at that one.

Folks, it always a good idea to think before you tweet.

