Oh, God, Honey NO! Amtrak Tries Posting for Mother's Day and It's Hilariously Cringe

Laura W.  |  3:30 PM on May 13, 2024
Meme

There have been more than a few companies trying to appeal to the younger generations with their marketing, it's not a new phenomenon, but Amtrak may have one of the most accidentally funny posts this writer has seen in a hot minute!

Where to even BEGIN with this? We cannot stop laughing, but the comments are even funnier!

Phrasing is very, very important, but this is easily the funniest way for Amtrak to learn that lesson LOL

RIGHT?? We are never deleting this app!

via GIPHY

Our thoughts EXACTLY!

It took this writer a minute to check and be sure that, yes, Amtrak DID in fact pull the trigger on this tweet, and not one person on the team stopped them.

Yeahhhhh we're not so sure it was the best idea to tweet this out to nearly 239 THOUSAND followers.

We felt this gif in our soul.

OH NO. We feel like we may go to The Bad Place for laughing at that one.

Folks, it always a good idea to think before you tweet.

***

