Chris Cillizza Keeps Digging as More of the Truth About Joe Biden Is Released

In early April, when buzz about the cover-up of President Joe Biden's cognitive decline began to ramp up, CNN orphan Chris Cillizza went for the mea culpa bit and admitted that "the media — myself VERY much included — didn't work hard enough to get around the smokescreen the Biden people were putting up around him" — the same excuse that CNN's Jake Tapper had tried to use to explain why he was only now coming out with the truth … they were just duped by that White House smokescreen. Cillizza said he didn't be believe it was "intentional activism" on the part of the media. Spoiler: It was.

Just a couple of weeks ago, after Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis was publicized, Cillizza took on David Axelrod, saying it could be true that Biden's cancer diagnosis was sad and that Biden and his inner circle (the politburo) "engaged in an active cover-up between 2022-2024 to keep his declining physical and mental health from the public."

Cillizza is still digging, and says everyone owes Dead Phillips an apology for calling out Biden's mental decline.

Every Democrat should be required to read this piece by @deanbphillips in the @TheFP.



And then apologize to him.

Phillips writes in The Free Press:

In 2021, I had a front-row seat on two occasions when he addressed the House Democratic Caucus. I also spent time in close proximity to the president during two flights on Air Force One, in 2021 and 2022, where I was alarmed to see the president’s obvious decline in communication skills, gait, and leadership capacity. After the White House holiday party in December 2022, at which the president’s decline was too graphic to ignore, I was left with no doubt in my mind—Biden was unfit to serve a second term. My opinion wasn’t an outlier. My congressional colleagues, like me, had eyes; behind closed doors we acknowledged the reality, lamented our party leadership’s inaction, and recognized the impending disaster awaiting us in November 2024.

You're a Democrat … you read it and apologize.

The absolute gall of these people is truly something to behold. Chris Cillizza 2021 vs 2025. Same guy. Really.

In case that headline gets cut off, it reads, "Republicans keep trying to make Biden's mental capacity an issue."

You were part of the cover-up, Chris.



Shove off with this self-serving deflection BS.

This is just sad, Chris. You will never regain credibility. You (the press) thought you would get by with this chicanery but the

bubble has burst. You abdicated your responsibility, a sacred one, for a demented old corrupt politician. Live with that and get better. Don't try…

… stuff like this.

Chris,



Didn't you see it, too----just like we all did?



And not just "a little."



Didn't you see, years ago, a completely impaired man who you would never, ever have trusted to run a Starbucks? Or babysit a kid? Or teach a 3rd grade class?



Didn't you see that?

None of you will ever be forgiven.

Your trust and credibility are permanently destroyed. Your profession is destroyed. It will be re-made in a new image.

Take your own advice, Chris. You were part of the coverup.

You all are incapable of apologizing because with contrition comes introspection and a change in behavior, which you all are, again, incapable of doing.

Don't even bother.

You realize that includes you, right?

They willingly went along. They should never serve in public office, in government, ever again.



Also, every media personality who went along with the charade, who attacked those who rightly called them out, should never work in media again. That's YOU (and @brianstelter), Chris.

Can you link to your apology, Chris?

He's doing his best to white-knight for Tapper and tell us the White House had them all fooled, and they believed and passed along the "cheap fakes" narrative, along with having on people in the inner circle like Elizabeth Warren saying she saw no difference in Biden.

Apologize to us for trying to see the idea that it wasn't "intentional activism" by the press.

***