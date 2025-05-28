Chris Cillizza Keeps Digging as More of the Truth About Joe Biden Is Released

Idris Elba Proposes Kitchen Knives With No Points to Reduce Knife Crime
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on May 28, 2025
Twitter

In early April, when buzz about the cover-up of President Joe Biden's cognitive decline began to ramp up, CNN orphan Chris Cillizza went for the mea culpa bit and admitted that "the media — myself VERY much included — didn't work hard enough to get around the smokescreen the Biden people were putting up around him" — the same excuse that CNN's Jake Tapper had tried to use to explain why he was only now coming out with the truth … they were just duped by that White House smokescreen. Cillizza said he didn't be believe it was "intentional activism" on the part of the media. Spoiler: It was.

Just a couple of weeks ago, after Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis was publicized, Cillizza took on David Axelrod, saying it could be true that Biden's cancer diagnosis was sad and that Biden and his inner circle (the politburo) "engaged in an active cover-up between 2022-2024 to keep his declining physical and mental health from the public."

Cillizza is still digging, and says everyone owes Dead Phillips an apology for calling out Biden's mental decline.

Phillips writes in The Free Press:

In 2021, I had a front-row seat on two occasions when he addressed the House Democratic Caucus. I also spent time in close proximity to the president during two flights on Air Force One, in 2021 and 2022, where I was alarmed to see the president’s obvious decline in communication skills, gait, and leadership capacity. After the White House holiday party in December 2022, at which the president’s decline was too graphic to ignore, I was left with no doubt in my mind—Biden was unfit to serve a second term.

My opinion wasn’t an outlier. My congressional colleagues, like me, had eyes; behind closed doors we acknowledged the reality, lamented our party leadership’s inaction, and recognized the impending disaster awaiting us in November 2024.

You're a Democrat … you read it and apologize.

