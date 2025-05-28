President Trump Grants Full Pardon to Unvaxxed Military Officer Convicted for Not Following COVID Rules

President Trump Rejects $15 Million Settlement from CBS for Kamala Harris 60 Minutes...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on May 28, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Lieutenant Mark Bashaw is a happy man. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump issued a full pardon to the unvaxxed U.S. Army officer. A military judge had convicted Bashaw in a 2022 court martial for refusing to work remotely, being in the office without submitting a COVID-19 test, and not wearing a mask.

Here’s more. (READ)

It surely is.

Many posters say Bashaw deserves back pay and to be restored to full active duty.

Commenters say soldiers who pushed back on nonsensical COVID requirements, such as mandatory shots and masks, didn’t deserve persecution or prosecution.

Hopefully, Trump will make this happen.

Many commenters still struggle to explain the insanity that ran rampant during COVID.

Many stand ready to never let such unconstitutional overreach ever happen again.

