President Trump Grants Full Pardon to Unvaxxed Military Officer Convicted for Not Following COVID Rules

Lieutenant Mark Bashaw is a happy man. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump issued a full pardon to the unvaxxed U.S. Army officer. A military judge had convicted Bashaw in a 2022 court martial for refusing to work remotely, being in the office without submitting a COVID-19 test, and not wearing a mask.
🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump has just issued a FULL PARDON to an un-vaxxed former Army officer who was persecuted by the Biden regime— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2025
Lt. Mark Bashaw REFUSED to follow COVID orders, and was convicted by military judge for arriving to the office without wearing a mask.
This is fantastic!— Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) May 28, 2025
It surely is.
Many posters say Bashaw deserves back pay and to be restored to full active duty.
He deserves reparations— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 28, 2025
Yes he does. Pay the man.— Speaker of Truth (@William17171717) May 28, 2025
Yes, and back in if he was dismissed, if he chooses.— MZ (@ZeltnerMarianne) May 28, 2025
Commenters say soldiers who pushed back on nonsensical COVID requirements, such as mandatory shots and masks, didn’t deserve persecution or prosecution.
This is awesome! We owe these men so much and they should not be penalized for common sense health decisions that could affect the rest of their lives.— Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) May 28, 2025
We need a blanket pardon for anyone persecuted for using common sense during COVID.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2025
Wow every conviction needs to be overturned that was coerced by C 19 policies. Unlawful and unconstitutional imo— Grami (@GramiXmeta) May 28, 2025
Hopefully, Trump will make this happen.
Many commenters still struggle to explain the insanity that ran rampant during COVID.
It is still hard to believe that this happened in the United States. it was a horrible, trying time for all those that rejected the mask, lockdown, and ‘mandatory’ vax. So sorrowful 😞 and fear it could happen again with the wrong President & Cabinet.— M (@PiedmontEast) May 28, 2025
Now that’s fascism in its truest form. Get arrested for not wearing a mask— Brock Starr (@BrockStarr369) May 28, 2025
The Covid era and the ppl who fell for it will be looked back on for generations as prime examples of what happens when you trust the narrative or trust the “experts!”— Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) May 28, 2025
Many stand ready to never let such unconstitutional overreach ever happen again.
