As we told you earlier, Democratic congresswoman and aspiring U.S. Senator Katie Porter stopped by “The View” today on her whirlwind media book tour. During her conversation with the gals, Porter responded to those pesky allegations about her being an abusive boss who has created a toxic work environment by pivoting to the plight of girlbosses who catch hate for being women of color.

And for whatever it’s worth, she’s just as good as taking responsibility for her actions as she is at understanding what Congress’ role in the federal government is:

Ah, so.

You heard her:

Really inspires confidence in our elected representatives, doesn’t it?

Yeah, but what if you don’t like the way the system works? What if you’re a power-hungry megalomaniac like Katie Porter? Then what?

Heh.

But really, what the hell?

It’s worth noting:

Congress knows it, too. Katie Porter knows it. But apparently instead of urging her colleagues to stick to their responsibilities, Porter thinks Congress needs to go way outside of their job description and police the Supreme Court.

No, she understands the separation of powers; she just doesn’t care.

That’s definitely not how it’s supposed to work.

Just to be safe, Californians should probably make sure that Katie Porter gets separated from all the powers.

***

