As we told you earlier, Democratic congresswoman and aspiring U.S. Senator Katie Porter stopped by “The View” today on her whirlwind media book tour. During her conversation with the gals, Porter responded to those pesky allegations about her being an abusive boss who has created a toxic work environment by pivoting to the plight of girlbosses who catch hate for being women of color.

And for whatever it’s worth, she’s just as good as taking responsibility for her actions as she is at understanding what Congress’ role in the federal government is:

Katie Porter calls for Congress to police the Supreme Court: "Congress absolutely can and should police the Supreme Court." pic.twitter.com/w4ShGYZIG9 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 17, 2023

Ah, so.

You heard her:

Rep. Katie Porter: "Congress absolutely can and should police the Supreme Court." pic.twitter.com/BcHPwCBcfl — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 17, 2023

Really inspires confidence in our elected representatives, doesn’t it?

it's called passing laws in congress, that's how the system works https://t.co/Edqx1ChQCh — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 17, 2023

Yeah, but what if you don’t like the way the system works? What if you’re a power-hungry megalomaniac like Katie Porter? Then what?

You expect them to work???? Monster. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) April 17, 2023

Heh.

But really, what the hell?

congress is technically allowed to pass legislation on the Supreme Court, but an overstep on this could be bad for Dems. https://t.co/ZsJB6Vkl9h — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) April 17, 2023

It’s worth noting:

Congress can't even police Congress. https://t.co/1I4Vdyjhgp — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 17, 2023

Congress knows it, too. Katie Porter knows it. But apparently instead of urging her colleagues to stick to their responsibilities, Porter thinks Congress needs to go way outside of their job description and police the Supreme Court.

We should really settle this once and for all and write some type of constitution with checks and balances — Factotum (@emery__bored) April 17, 2023

@katieporteroc a sitting member of Congress who is running for the Senate, doesn’t understand separation of powers. pic.twitter.com/PB6OXq6vdm — Christy ÓCatháin – 𝓘𝓸𝔀𝓪 Girl in Georgia (@cdokane) April 17, 2023

No, she understands the separation of powers; she just doesn’t care.

That’s definitely not how it’s supposed to work.

Her lack of understanding is terrifying https://t.co/YA36rdGivX — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 17, 2023

Just to be safe, Californians should probably make sure that Katie Porter gets separated from all the powers.

***

