Seth Rogen REALLY Wants You to Know He Smokes Pot ... Bowls and...
Every Dem Attack on Trump Is a Masterclass in Projection
President Biden Says If Israel Invades Rafah, the US Will Stop Providing Offensive...
Daily Beast Calls Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s YouTube Channel a ‘Conspiracy Theorist’s Dream’
Insane: Justin Trudeau's Proposed Hate Speech Law for Canada Could Be Applied RETROACTIVEL...
'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off...
Anti-Trump US Prosecutor Says We the People Have the Right to a Speedy...
Bill Melugin Takes an Illegal Immigration Apologist to Task and it is Glorious
Flint Has Entered the Chat: Biden Promises Clean Water for All Americans, Gets...
President Joe Biden Says He's Literally 'Gone Around the World' Meeting with AI...
Time for Another Episode of 'Joe Biden vs. Teleprompter'
BUSTED: Mayor Bowser Flew to Masters Tourney on Jet Paid by Developers With...
Rep. Adam Schiff Has a Meltdown as Another Donald Trump Trial Faces a...
Corrupt UNRWA Caught STEALING and SELLING Humanitarian Aid Meant for Gaza

IRS Audits Targeted People Making Under $200,000 Per Year in Not So Shocking News

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on May 08, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

In news that will likely not surprise conservatives in the least, the Biden administration lied about targets of IRS audits.

Advertisement

People making less than $200,000 per year isn't the 'ultra wealthy' we were told the audits would target.

This time they mean it.

A March report by the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) highlighted the IRS's sluggish performance. Despite having a strategic operating plan to revamp its auditing structure and provide "transformational change for taxpayers," the IRS only completed 33% of its 58 milestones set for Fiscal Year 2023. The agency is uncertain about how or when it will complete the remaining milestones.


The IRS announced on Thursday its intention to significantly increase audit rates for large corporations, partnerships, and multimillionaires over the next three years. This initiative is part of a broader effort to boost collections through increased enforcement spending and hiring.

Recommended

'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off List of BAD Economic Data
Doug P.
Advertisement

He will make excuses like usual.

Yet, another lie.

It's hard to even feign a shocked face at this point.

Bingo!

Advertisement

They target people who don't have enough money or adequate resources to fight back. People who will pay whatever they demand because they're scared and it's cheaper than trying to fight the IRS.

Once again, the mantra holds ... never trust the government or the Mainstream Media.


Tags: IRS IRS TARGETING JOE BIDEN MAINSTREAM MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off List of BAD Economic Data
Doug P.
Insane: Justin Trudeau's Proposed Hate Speech Law for Canada Could Be Applied RETROACTIVELY
Grateful Calvin
Bill Melugin Takes an Illegal Immigration Apologist to Task and it is Glorious
justmindy
President Biden Says If Israel Invades Rafah, the US Will Stop Providing Offensive Weapons
Brett T.
Seth Rogen REALLY Wants You to Know He Smokes Pot ... Bowls and Bowls of Pot
justmindy
Rep. Adam Schiff Has a Meltdown as Another Donald Trump Trial Faces a Delay
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off List of BAD Economic Data Doug P.
Advertisement