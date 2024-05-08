IRS Audits Targeted People Making Under $200,000 Per Year in Not So Shocking News

In news that will likely not surprise conservatives in the least, the Biden administration lied about targets of IRS audits.

63% of new audits as of Summer 2023 targeted taxpayers with income of less than $200,000, per WSJ. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) May 7, 2024

People making less than $200,000 per year isn't the 'ultra wealthy' we were told the audits would target.

The Internal Revenue Service said that it plans to sharply increase audit rates for big corporations, partnerships and multimillionaires over the next three years.



Read more: https://t.co/xEpW4ty0Cy — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) May 7, 2024

This time they mean it.

A March report by the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) highlighted the IRS's sluggish performance. Despite having a strategic operating plan to revamp its auditing structure and provide "transformational change for taxpayers," the IRS only completed 33% of its 58 milestones set for Fiscal Year 2023. The agency is uncertain about how or when it will complete the remaining milestones.

The IRS announced on Thursday its intention to significantly increase audit rates for large corporations, partnerships, and multimillionaires over the next three years. This initiative is part of a broader effort to boost collections through increased enforcement spending and hiring.

Wonder what this moron has to say now. https://t.co/5efNirMTS0 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 7, 2024

He will make excuses like usual.

“No one making under $400k will pay a penny more under my presidency”

- Joe Biden



Just gonna hammer them on audits so we squeeze all the loose change — Moosey (@0nlyMeez) May 7, 2024

Yet, another lie.

The "conspiracy theorists" were right yet again. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 7, 2024

Are you all thinking what I’m thinking…. IRS audits are probably part of this admin’s political witch hunt strategy…. — Amie Singer (@ThatJewishLady) May 7, 2024

Remember when they told you all those new IRS agents were only to go after the "ultra-rich?" https://t.co/tw1OcHZzEC — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 7, 2024

Pretends to be shocked https://t.co/bY1wfQ59EM — ray (@rayizdamngued) May 7, 2024

It's hard to even feign a shocked face at this point.

Because they don’t have expensive tax lawyers https://t.co/Us2UMkj9n6 — someday_deane (@someday_deane) May 8, 2024

Bingo!

The hidden secret is that the money is in the middle class. Paying a fair share will include everyone soon. — 🏴‍☠️ Steve 🏴‍☠️ (@SteveOreno11) May 8, 2024

My left wing tax professor pointed this out when they were claiming last year. She said they say this every time, but in reality studies routinely prove the IRS primary target is almost always the poorest regions of the country, like Mississippi Delta regions. — Wannabe Defense Atty (@StrictLiable) May 7, 2024

They target people who don't have enough money or adequate resources to fight back. People who will pay whatever they demand because they're scared and it's cheaper than trying to fight the IRS.

Who actually believed that?



The numbers always said otherwise. — Alex Kaufmann (@alexkaufmann) May 8, 2024

Once again, the mantra holds ... never trust the government or the Mainstream Media.



