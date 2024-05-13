No One Is Safe in the Big Apple: Actor Steve Buscemi Assaulted in NYC

Tone Deafness Alert! Biden Schedules Emergency Glitzy Celeb Fundraiser
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on May 13, 2024
AP Photo/New York City Mayor's Office, Ed Reed

We love actor Steve Buscemi. With a respectable filmography, including roles in 'Boardwalk Empire', 'Armageddon', 'Reservoir Dogs', 'Fargo', 'The Big Lebowski' and others, he's one of Hollywood's most recognizable character actors, and he seems like an all around fun dude. He's also a former NYC firefighter -- one who went back to work for the city after the 9/11 terror attacks.

So when we saw he was assaulted on the streets of NYC, we were saddened, but not surprised. The same thing happens to average New Yorkers on a daily basis and actor Rick Moranis was also the victim of a random attack back in 2020.

More from The New York Post:

It seems no one is safe on the streets of the Big Apple these days — not even beloved hometown actor and Brooklyn native Steve Buscemi.

Buscemi, 66, was strolling through Kips Bay last week when a brute walked up and struck the “Boardwalk Empire” star in a broad-daylight attack — one of the latest unprovoked assaults in the five boroughs, law enforcement sources told The Post.

The actor suffered swelling to his face and left eye and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, his deranged assailant took off and is still on the lam, police sources said.

No, no one is safe.

And government has little interest in making its citizens safe.

See?

We wonder what happened to that guy (we checked -- he was sentenced to two years in prison back in August 2022).

It's incredible that they won't imprison these repeat offenders. 

Or they get a slap on the wrist.

This crosses the line.

More gaslighting from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is all that is.

It is total BS to people who live in reality. In NYC and other major cities.

The voters are enabling the politicians who have zero interest in controlling crime.

Vote them out.

It really is.

Hey, we remembered!

The perfect meme.

We hope Steve heals quickly, and that his attacker is actually brought to justice. Not holding our breath on that last one, though.

