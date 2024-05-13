No One Is Safe in the Big Apple: Actor Steve Buscemi Assaulted in NYC

We love actor Steve Buscemi. With a respectable filmography, including roles in 'Boardwalk Empire', 'Armageddon', 'Reservoir Dogs', 'Fargo', 'The Big Lebowski' and others, he's one of Hollywood's most recognizable character actors, and he seems like an all around fun dude. He's also a former NYC firefighter -- one who went back to work for the city after the 9/11 terror attacks.

Advertisement

So when we saw he was assaulted on the streets of NYC, we were saddened, but not surprised. The same thing happens to average New Yorkers on a daily basis and actor Rick Moranis was also the victim of a random attack back in 2020.

‘Boardwalk Empire’ star Steve Buscemi punched by maniac in random NYC attack https://t.co/RJ1ZZynXbn pic.twitter.com/9IDchJYI0t — New York Post (@nypost) May 12, 2024

More from The New York Post:

It seems no one is safe on the streets of the Big Apple these days — not even beloved hometown actor and Brooklyn native Steve Buscemi. Buscemi, 66, was strolling through Kips Bay last week when a brute walked up and struck the “Boardwalk Empire” star in a broad-daylight attack — one of the latest unprovoked assaults in the five boroughs, law enforcement sources told The Post. The actor suffered swelling to his face and left eye and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, his deranged assailant took off and is still on the lam, police sources said.

No, no one is safe.

And government has little interest in making its citizens safe.

I'm old enough to remember when Rick Moranis was attacked for the crime of walking while white in NYC...pic.twitter.com/vaDLHO3jHB — Unbiased Crime Report (@UnbiasedCrime) May 12, 2024

See?

We wonder what happened to that guy (we checked -- he was sentenced to two years in prison back in August 2022).

I remember when this happened to Rick Moranis on the upper west side a few years ago. If we know of two celebrities that have been punched out for no reason in NYC, can you imagine how many random people have been? Yet they still refuse to keep the creeps in jail. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) May 12, 2024

It's incredible that they won't imprison these repeat offenders.

Or they get a slap on the wrist.

They’ve gone too far now 😤 pic.twitter.com/1hS4CoHVTW — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) May 12, 2024

This crosses the line.

This has got to be fake news. According to the White House, crime rates are supposedly at an extreme low across the United States. https://t.co/cEk3ZcbGAs — Ric Ya (@_Ric_Ya) May 12, 2024

More gaslighting from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is all that is.

For those who continue to claim that New York is actually safe and crime is hyped, here's yet another example that the argument is total BS to anyone who actually lives or works here. https://t.co/nJWlqZ21Dk — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 13, 2024

It is total BS to people who live in reality. In NYC and other major cities.

This makes me sick , and furious. Steve is such a good guy. This city is completely out of control and the people who run it are enabling it. https://t.co/UKJUXGxGAU — Maureen Van Zandt (@MVZaGoGo) May 12, 2024

Advertisement

The voters are enabling the politicians who have zero interest in controlling crime.

Vote them out.

This is like punching the statue of liberty and Mt. Rushmore at the same time. Drop all charges against Giuliani in return for letting him loose to catch this guy. https://t.co/6oD2SAXfwj — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 12, 2024

It really is.

"Boardwalk Empire"? Not Reservoir Dogs, Fargo, or Big Lebowski star? https://t.co/Mu5l3irsJi — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 12, 2024

Hey, we remembered!

The perfect meme.

We hope Steve heals quickly, and that his attacker is actually brought to justice. Not holding our breath on that last one, though.