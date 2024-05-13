Seinfeld vs Woke Students, Pelosi vs a Brit, Stormy Daniels Caught Lying?
Biden's Mother's Day Messages Reeked of Desperation, Projection and Shamelessness

DNC's Effort to Shore Up Biden's Labor Union Cred Collides With Reality

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on May 13, 2024

The Biden campaign is falling back in almost every voting demographic, and the reasons aren't hard to spot: The economy is bad (despite the White House's gaslighting) and Biden's open borders have shown the country where this administration's priorities lie. 

Today the DNC is trying to shore up Biden's labor union cred, and only part of this claim is true. We'll get to that part in a second:  

Biden is "pro-union," but only part of it: 

That's completely true.

But don't take our word for it that Biden's support for labor unions (and labor union support for his campaign) is all about the leadership and not the membership. United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain flat-out admitted it after the UAW endorsed Biden's reelection: 

United Auto Workers (UAW) president Shawn Fain told Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto on the Jan. 24 edition of Your World with Neil Cavuto that union members would “vote with their paychecks” and that most of them would not vote for Biden. “Look, let me be clear about this: a great majority of our members will not vote for President Biden. Yes, some will. But that's the reality of this: The majority of our members are gonna vote their paychecks. They're going to vote for an economy that works for them,” Fain said. This follows UAW announcing its endorsement of Biden the same day, in which Fain smeared former President Donald Trump as a “scab.” Apparently, the workers he represents are not exactly on the same page.

Translation: The economy sucks and UAW members know Biden's reelection would only make things worse. 

It seems membership doesn't always agree with leadership:

Yep, they love Joe alright!
 

And Joe loves them right back! Well, maybe not.

