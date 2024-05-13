Pro-Hamas Protest BACKFIRE: DEI Axed for More Police Funding in 'Huge Win for the Patriots at UNC'

This story began when a group of students at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill campus -- mostly fraternity brothers -- took action after seeing the American flag disrespected while attempts were made to hoist a Palestinian flag in its place. The students then surrounded the U.S. flag and protected it for at least an hour.

Because actions have consequences, the protesters/agitators/anti-American idiots who kept trying to remove the American flag (and were throwing rocks and bottles at those protecting it) will not like the "what happened next" part:

From WUNC:

The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees has voted to divert $2.3 million away from diversity, equity and inclusion programs and into “public safety.” The unanimous vote occurred at a special Board of Trustees meeting Monday morning. It is unclear if the diversion of funds would lead to layoffs. [...] Many members specifically mentioned recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus. Last month, police detained more than 30 people at an encampment where protesters removed the U.S. flag and replaced it with a Palestinian one. “When you destroy property or you take down the U.S flag and you have to put up gates around it — that costs money,” Kotis said. “It’s imperative that we have the proper resources for law enforcement to protect the campus.”

The agitators did the FA, and will not like the FO part.

