New UN Estimate Halves the Death Toll of Women and Children in Gaza

Brett T.  |  4:40 PM on May 13, 2024
Israel Defense Forces via AP

Israel didn't roll tanks into Gaza on October 8. Civilians were given a couple of weeks to evacuate. And then the posts about death tolls of civilians in Gaza started showing up, and bleeding hearts begged for a "proportionate" response. Hamas terrorists had only killed about 1,200 civilians on October 7, so why not let Israel kill 1,200 members of Hamas and then call it even?

The U.S. media was mixed in its reporting of casualties: They always reported the same number, but some added that the source for the number was the Gaza Health Ministry, while others just took the number as fact.

The campus protesters are now posting about the deaths of some 30,000 Palestinians, most of whom were women and children. The United Nations, whom we don't necessarily trust anyway, has just slashed the number of women and children killed by about half, which means it's less than that.

The National Post reports:

The United Nations has significantly adjusted Palestinian casualty figures for the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, halving the number of women and children previously reported killed.

While more than 9,500 women and 14,500 children were reported among the fatalities by the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on May 6, two days later that number was revised significantly downward. Today, under 5,000 women and 8,000 children are now officially listed by the UN as casualties.

David Adesnik, director of research at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), told the National Post he suspects the discrepancy stems from the UN’s decision to quietly stop using figures provided by the Hamas-run Government Media Office (GMO).

Do you think? Hamas has ridiculously inflated the number of casualties in Gaza to garner sympathy from the world?

Seth Mandel makes the point, too, that Hamas considers children anyone under 20, so a 19-year-old Hamas terrorist would be lumped in with that group:

And the UN is wholly sympathetic to the Palestinians' cause.

It's like counting the contractor who fell off a ladder and died a COVID-19 casualty because he had the virus in his system.

As we're continually reminded by Sen. John Fetterman (!), Hamas is responsible for these deaths. Hamas started a war on October 7 that it couldn't finish. Hamas could always surrender and release the remaining hostages, five of whom are Americans.

***

