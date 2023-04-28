Dylan Mulvaney is literally famous for donning a dress, makeup, and hair extensions and acting like a gross caricature of a woman. That’s what’s so offensive to us about Dylan Mulvaney: the cruel mockery inherent in the performance art. There’s nothing empowering about prancing around in a sports bra and leggings and adopting the persona of an overly emotional ditz, and there’s certainly nothing not insulting about celebrating that.

Maybe that’s why Mulvaney is suggesting that anyone who points out that she is, in fact, biologically male be subjected to legal repercussions. According to Mulvaney, misgendering her should be illegal:

Dylan Mulvaney calls for the arrest of people who call him a man. Do you still think I’ve been too mean to this guy? pic.twitter.com/SpRHMffqDF — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 28, 2023

We get that Mulvaney’s whole brand is being a man who effectively makes fun of women, and that it probably pays pretty well and affords Mulvaney a more comfortable lifestyle than she had back when she was a he. But pointing out that she used to be a he shouldn’t be a crime. This reeks of the “words are literally violence” mentality and, quite frankly, we’re over it.

In all fairness, making the truth illegal because it hurts people's feelings seems like a natural leap for liberals at this point. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 28, 2023

That’s not a leap we’re willing to take.

Dude who exploits the female gender for money wants you arrested for calling him a dude. https://t.co/xTozjtvJzb — resreboot (@resreboot) April 28, 2023

With all due respect, Dylan Mulvaney can get bent.

***

***

