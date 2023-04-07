WaPo spotlights heroic kween Dylan Mulvaney’s persistence in face of Right’s ‘anti-trans attacks’

The Washington Post recently took an in-depth look at “trans actress and comic” Dylan Mulvaney. Who is she, really? How did she get to be so awesome? And why do conservatives hate her for being so awesome?

Trans actress and comic Dylan Mulvaney shared a video promoting Bud Light as part of a partnership with the beer on April 1, but became the subject of anti-trans attacks by right-wing media figures. https://t.co/hI6zvHmBUo — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 7, 2023

More from WaPo:

Ari Drennen, the LGBTQ program director for the liberal watchdog group Media Matters for America, said the reaction is part of a coordinated effort by right-wing figures to attack successful and visible trans figures like Mulvaney and frame their participation in business or popular culture writ large as controversial or problematic.

“As she’s become more successful, there’s been more attention from the right-wing media [who] seem very upset by the idea that she’s become popular for a series that’s focused on the trans experience and trans joy,” Drennen said. Drennen notes that Mulvaney has been a longtime target of right-wing attacks since she came out as a trans woman and began to amass a large following. Some of Mulvaney’s critics have cast their trolling of her as an almost noble act, Drennen said.

“This has been a pretty effective way to weaponize vitriol on the internet by telling trolls what they’re doing is actually good — by getting trans people to, I guess, abandon this ‘delusion,’” she said. “It’s all a concentrated effort to prevent trans people from gaining a foothold in popular culture.”

Misogyny and gender appropriation — KayDreamer (@kaydreamer11) April 7, 2023

… will get you defended by the Washington Post.

Dylan Mulvaney thinks “365 Days of Girlhood” entails embodying the worst, most sexist caricatures of women for laughs and attention, and her critics are the bad guys for pointing that out?! Great journalism, WaPo. As usual.

He makes fun of women for a living, and this is what the WP reports. Amazing — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) April 7, 2023

Women are being erased and you’re writing fanfic for an “actress” — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) April 7, 2023

Trans activists are assaulting people and killing Christians and the Post wants you to know the real victim is Dylan Mulvaney. https://t.co/XHCF2SCPsU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 7, 2023

