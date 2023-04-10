It’s actually pretty reasonable to have sympathy for someone who’s struggling with gender dysphoria. Most of us can’t imagine what it’s like to feel like you were born in the wrong body.

Where sympathy goes out the window is at the point where the trans person isn’t so much struggling with their identity as they are actively mocking the gender they’ve chosen for themselves. And that’s where we’re at with Dylan Mulvaney, who has not so much chosen to live as a woman as chosen to act like an insulting caricature of a woman. And in the video below, Mulvaney is joined by Jeffrey Marsh, a 45-year-old self-described “bestselling author, viral TikTok and Instagram star, nonbinary activist, and LGBTQ keynote speaker.” The two biological men decided to have a conversation about “the concept of girlhood”:

Dylan Mulvaney and Jeffrey Marsh have an in-depth discussion about what it truly means to be a girl. pic.twitter.com/a49v1foCAy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 9, 2023

Mmmm … how about no?

It’s like Bud Lite and Miller Lite having an in-depth conversation about what it truly means to be a beer. — Bill Lawrence 4ever Anti-Feudalist (@billlawr) April 9, 2023

Ha!

But seriously, though. Women and girls should be insulted when they see something like this, because no matter how hard Dylan Mulvaney and Jeffrey Marsh try — and they don’t appear to be trying very hard in earnest — they can and will never be able to really understand girlhood or what it means to be a woman. It’s physically and psychologically impossible.

And yet here they are, discussing what it’s like being a girl as though they have firsthand, personal experience. It’s not a tribute to girlhood; it’s an insult.

Last I understood, this was called “mansplaining”. — ☧ Dylan Liles ☧ (@DylanLiles) April 10, 2023

Mansplaning what it means to be a woman is so on brand for 2023. — JGinWV (@JGinWV) April 9, 2023

I’m old enough to remember when the leftists said, “no uterus, no opinion.” — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) April 9, 2023

Nothing like spending years bashing white male patriarchy and then elevating two white males to the peak of culture and society! Thank you Democrats! — Caleb Max (@CalebMaxVA10) April 9, 2023

The Left sure can pick ’em.

Two men, mockingly dressed in woman face, describing what is to be a woman. Like two racists mockingly dressed in blackface describing what it is like to be black. I am sad for our youth exposed to this absurd and demeaning gaslighting campaign… https://t.co/8iFBojvxUM — QuestionTheNarrative (@RealWebologist) April 10, 2023

***

Related:

Nike throws some money at Dylan Mulvaney to dance around in a sports bra and leggings

WaPo spotlights heroic kween Dylan Mulvaney’s persistence in face of Right’s ‘anti-trans attacks’

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

