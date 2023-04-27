As we told you, yesterday, the Montana State House voted to censure trans Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr, banning her from the floor for the remainder of the legislative session.

Damn those Montana State House Republicans for trying to silence such a stunning and brave trans woman like that! All she did was tell them that they’d have the blood of dead children on their hands.

Anyway, if you’ll recall, last week, the Associated Press did a couple of stories on Zephyr’s stunning bravery in the face of anti-trans bigotry.

That tweet was amazing, but this one was even more amazing:

What we didn’t realize at the time was that those tweets and articles were apparently going to be the first in a series of AP odes to Zooey Zephyr. This morning brought with it yet another addition to the AP’s shrine:

It took the collective brainpower of three AP journalists to put this together:

More from the AP:

“There are many more eyes on Montana now,” Zephyr said in an interview with The Associated Press. “But you do the same thing you’ve always done. You stand up in defense of your community and you … stand for the principles that they elected you to stand for.”

Reporters snapped photos of the legislator as she worked and a nearby espresso machine churned beans. Some lawmakers who wandered by to get a cup of coffee or enter the chamber greeted her cordially. Others stopped and gave her a hug.

Zephyr was thrust into the national spotlight last week when she was prevented from speaking in the House after telling lawmakers backing a bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors that they would have blood on their hands.

The Republican response to her comments, and her refusal to apologize for them as demanded, have transformed the lawmaker into a prominent figure in the nationwide battle for transgender rights and placed her at the center of the ongoing debate over the muffling of dissent in statehouses.

Thrrrrrrrrrust into the national spotlight after Republicans pounced on her stunning and brave lack of decorum and denial that she’d done anything inappropriate! How long until the AP creates an annual award in her honor?

Zero. Point. Zero.

Democrats don’t care that they’re ultimately undermining themselves, and neither do the AP.

Because the media are literally made up of political partisans.

