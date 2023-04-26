Glenn Kessler can’t fact-check Joe Biden’s campaign announcement, but he’s all over Trump’s response

Earlier, we told you about the little anecdote that Joe Biden shared yesterday about his birth. The one where he said he was born at the very same hospital where his Grandpop had died just two weeks earlier. The one that, like pretty much every other story Joe Biden has ever told about his life, wasn’t true.

BIDEN: "My grandpop…died in the same hospital I was born in two weeks before I was born" Except Biden's "grandpop" died in Baltimore, MD, in September 1941 — and Biden wasn't born until November 1942 in Scranton, PA. pic.twitter.com/Y1Zq36kLhd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 25, 2023

We wondered allowed where the fact-checkers were. It was a rhetorical question, of course. We knew where the fact-checkers were, where they’ve been this entire time. They’ve been biding their time, waiting for just the right moment to poke their heads out and take a stab at doing their job.

And that brings us to Glenn Kessler, who had nothing to say about Joe Biden’s fake story yesterday but had plenty to say about how Donald Trump reacted to Biden announcing his candidacy for re-election. Kessler even shared a free link so that even non-subscribers to the Washington Post would have access to it:

ICYMI (Free link) –> Fact-checking Trump’s reaction to Biden’s reelection announcement https://t.co/tQiUKzzuxk — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 26, 2023

Great to have you back, Glenn!

How was your vacation Glenn? https://t.co/V0ijhxjPZZ — PizzaCzar (@PizzaWanchovies) April 26, 2023

Here’s how Kessler’s comprehensive “fact-check” starts out:

President Biden announced that he was running for president with a gauzy video that left little to fact-check. There was a brief reference to “MAGA Republicans” wanting to cut Social Security — when all sides in the budget debate have agreed to leave the retirement program off the table — but otherwise the presidential announcement was policy-light.

Not so for former president Donald Trump, who is running hard to win the presidency back. His statement, delivered in his own video , is one misleading attack after another. Here’s a line-by-line dissection.

In case you missed it, here’s Joe Biden’s video announcement:

According to Glenn, that video “left little to fact-check.” We actually found quite a bit to fact-check. Like Biden’s claim that Republicans want to take away voting rights and that his message is one of unity, for starters.

Did you fact check the actual announcement or nah? — Matt Wright (@mattwr) April 26, 2023

Of course not. Too busy trying to bust Donald Trump.

Fact check the Biden announcement? Of course not. Fact check Trump’s reaction? OH HELL YEAH! “Siri, why does no one trust WaPo anymore?”#ThisisNotJournalism https://t.co/Xx8KzkuFf0 — Mike Breslin, Ph.D. (@MikeBreslin815) April 26, 2023

It honestly doesn’t even matter if Trump’s attacks are “misleading” — and if you read through Kessler’s fact-check, you’ll find that quite a few of them are, in fact, fair — because Joe Biden is the president and he can’t tell the truth to save his life. Yet Glenn and the rest of the fact-checking brigade can only rarely be bothered to follow up on any of Biden’s lies.

Now do KJP — It’s Mrs. Matt, actually (@SayAnythingH) April 26, 2023

Nothing to say about @PressSec sack of lies yesterday? 🤡 — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) April 26, 2023

No, but for what it’s worth, Kessler did award a whole TWO PINOCCHIOS to Karine Jean-Pierre’s ridiculous claim that Florida teachers could lose their licenses if they display pictures of their spouses on their desks:

New #FactChecker –> Can Florida’s gay teachers show photos? The White House claimed not. (2 Pinocchios) https://t.co/Y46GKjWloO — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 25, 2023

So that’s something, we guess.

Maybe someday you’ll fact-check Biden. It’s not like there isn’t ample material. But I won’t hold my breath. pic.twitter.com/g5yg5qgskI — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 26, 2023

