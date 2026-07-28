Patricia Heaton Drops Epic Banger: Watch for Jake Tapper’s New Book, 'How Fauci Totally Fooled Me'

Every so often, actress Patricia Heaton tweets an especially epic banger and this was one of those times.

Countdown to Jake Tapper writing another book, this time on how he was totally fooled by Fauci. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) July 27, 2026

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Jake does enjoy writing a book about how he JUST missed it, and oh well, but might as well earn a whole big stack of money while he gives his half-hearted mea culpa.

The tour is gonna be lit af with those hound dog eyes all droopy and sad again. https://t.co/dYpJVjDxLe — tree hugging sister 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) July 28, 2026

He'll act so baffled. How could he have known Fauci was a tiny little fraudster? He could have asked him at one of their friendly dinners.

This is why 'journalists' shouldn't get so chummy with the people they cover. It makes it difficult to cover them without bias.

Oh gawd, quit giving him ideas. 😫😂 https://t.co/owYhkkMSB7 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) July 27, 2026

Can we turn off CNN now? https://t.co/FO9EFwOnIf — Calumet K (@k_calumet) July 27, 2026

Please.

Jake Tapper’s just another fraudster covering up Democrat’s crimes..

A Fake journalist for Fake News agency https://t.co/M4D3mJkSu5 — Joe Talbot 🇺🇸 (@JT3cool) July 27, 2026

Likely any time now.

Post of the Year 2026 Nominee: https://t.co/ythwgwQ0dz — Northern Virginia Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@NoVADeplorable) July 28, 2026

Totally fooled, but at the same time, worked courageously with Fraudci to "save Democracy™️from Trump." https://t.co/Asq24nhhB4 — Journey Into The Whirlwind (@KolymaTales) July 28, 2026

Oh, of course. They always insist Trump is the actual problem.

He missed the story again. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 27, 2026

Just a bit outside.

I mean, how could anyone have known?

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) July 27, 2026

Except anyone who actually researched anything.

I don't think he's ever been fooled. He wants us to believe he was fooled. You'd have to be dumber than a stump to be fooled by the dem machine or Fauci. Even the most unsophisticated American had these nailed from the jump. — Lagertha (@LagerthaUSA) July 27, 2026

Jake wants to be in the 'in' crowd. Fauci was the figure of the moment back then. Everyone wanted to talk to him. Everyone had questions for him. Jake felt a sense of superiority having him dine at his table in his personal home. It's an ego booster.

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"Oops, they fooled me again."



Instant New York Times bestseller! — Matt, Preschool Diploma (@statomattic) July 27, 2026

Journalists are some of the worst types of people. They insinuate themselves into you try to gain your trust and write favorable stories so long as it’s part of their narrative. But they will knife in the back once you’re no longer helpful to them anymore. — FGM (@frankiegems) July 27, 2026

I mean Jake Trapper a so called "journalist" keeps getting fooled over and over again? Or he's just a far left shill. — Howdy Y'all (@AllHowdy82912) July 27, 2026

He's the last part.

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