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Patricia Heaton Drops Epic Banger: Watch for Jake Tapper’s New Book, 'How Fauci Totally Fooled Me'

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 AM on July 28, 2026
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Every so often, actress Patricia Heaton tweets an especially epic banger and this was one of those times.

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Jake does enjoy writing a book about how he JUST missed it, and oh well, but might as well earn a whole big stack of money while he gives his half-hearted mea culpa.

He'll act so baffled. How could he have known Fauci was a tiny little fraudster? He could have asked him at one of their friendly dinners.

This is why 'journalists' shouldn't get so chummy with the people they cover. It makes it difficult to cover them without bias.

Please. 

Likely any time now.

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Oh, of course. They always insist Trump is the actual problem.

Just a bit outside.

Except anyone who actually researched anything. 

Jake wants to be in the 'in' crowd. Fauci was the figure of the moment back then. Everyone wanted to talk to him. Everyone had questions for him. Jake felt a sense of superiority having him dine at his table in his personal home. It's an ego booster.

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He's the last part.

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ANTHONY FAUCI CNN FAKE NEWS JAKE TAPPER MEDIA BIAS

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