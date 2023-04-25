It’s hard to believe that it’s already been over a month since the White House invited the visibly uncomfortable cast of “Ted Lasso” to join Karine Jean-Pierre at the White House press briefing. Time really flies, doesn’t it?

Well, if you’ve been missing a celebrity presence at the podium, we’ve got some great news for you. This afternoon, Karine was flanked by members of the cast of “The L Word” and “Generation Q” in honor of Lesbian Visibility Week:

Isn’t this exciting?! Y’all should be way excited about this. Why are you so quiet?

The press corps should be pelting Karine with questions. Like this one:

Really, though, it’s nice to have a Lesbian Visibility Week, particularly since one of the characteristics of “trans visibility” is the erasure of lesbians. Aside from that, though, it’s comforting to know that this is where the White House’s priorities are, that there’s nothing more important that they should be concerned about at this particular moment in time.

Maybe she’ll get to that stuff when she welcomes the cast of “Love is Blind.”

