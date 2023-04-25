It’s hard to believe that it’s already been over a month since the White House invited the visibly uncomfortable cast of “Ted Lasso” to join Karine Jean-Pierre at the White House press briefing. Time really flies, doesn’t it?

Well, if you’ve been missing a celebrity presence at the podium, we’ve got some great news for you. This afternoon, Karine was flanked by members of the cast of “The L Word” and “Generation Q” in honor of Lesbian Visibility Week:

KJP: "So this week is lesbian visibility week, and as the first openly queer person to hold the position of press secretary…I'm honored to welcome the cast of the 'L word' and 'Generation Q.' Two Showtime series that chronicles the friendship, the love, the challenges and the… pic.twitter.com/GKKSzb2gTT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 25, 2023

Isn’t this exciting?! Y’all should be way excited about this. Why are you so quiet?

After lecturing the press corps about "Lesbian Visibility Week," the first openly queer press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says "this is like the quietest I've heard you guys!" pic.twitter.com/z8YxVqJsI7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 25, 2023

The press corps should be pelting Karine with questions. Like this one:

Why are we not making a tactical invisible lesbian platoon to take out threats since we can only see them one week out of the year https://t.co/8EQh5hCkIX — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 25, 2023

Really, though, it’s nice to have a Lesbian Visibility Week, particularly since one of the characteristics of “trans visibility” is the erasure of lesbians. Aside from that, though, it’s comforting to know that this is where the White House’s priorities are, that there’s nothing more important that they should be concerned about at this particular moment in time.

Is this where our tax dollars are being spent???? I wanna know what’s happening in Sudan, Hunter Biden, economy, border surge!!!! — Michael C. Sracic (@mcsracic) April 25, 2023

Maybe she’ll get to that stuff when she welcomes the cast of “Love is Blind.”

I literally don't care. I wonder how those trapped in Sudan, struggling with drug addiction, or trapped in poverty are affected by this. pic.twitter.com/rHdEE6nPpg — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 25, 2023

I don't care that she is a lesbian. I care if she is good at her job, she is NOT. — CKirk (@cynkirkland) April 25, 2023

