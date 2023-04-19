Earlier today, in our post on Justin Jones using the Ralph Yarl shooting to racebait on MSNBC, we included this tweet wondering if someone could ask Jones to name the victims of the Covenant shooting, the same Covenant shooting that Jones spearheaded a raucous protest over in the name of caring about gun violence victims but with the actual purpose of getting a national media platform:

Justin Jones is praying that no one actually asks him about that, because he’ll come up empty. If they can’t boost his ego or political media career, he has no use for them.

Not just our media, but our White House. After carrying around a child-sized casket in the Tennessee Capitol Building yesterday, Jones and his two other fame-hungry colleagues will be featured guests at the White House next week:

Nope. And based on Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks to Peter Doocy today, the families of the Covenant shooting victims should not expect even an insincere form letter from President Joe Biden:

“Peacefully protested”?

It didn’t look terribly peaceful to us. But go off, Karine. Please. Go way, way, waaaay off.

What Karine can say is that bringing the Tennessee Three to the White House should motivate Republicans to do something.

She is indeed useless. Literally, what is even the point of Karine Jean-Pierre? Ostensibly she’s a spokesperson for the White House, but the only thing she communicates successfully is that the White House thinks we’re stupid.

Given how easily we can see through this administration, they might as well just be upfront with us about their motivations.

Tell the truth, Karine. We all know what the truth is.

It’s gonna take us some time to process this one.

 

What a terrible, insulting administration.

