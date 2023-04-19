Earlier today, in our post on Justin Jones using the Ralph Yarl shooting to racebait on MSNBC, we included this tweet wondering if someone could ask Jones to name the victims of the Covenant shooting, the same Covenant shooting that Jones spearheaded a raucous protest over in the name of caring about gun violence victims but with the actual purpose of getting a national media platform:

Can someone confront this grifter to name the six Christians that were slaughtered? — Poliwatch (@poliwatching) April 19, 2023

Justin Jones is praying that no one actually asks him about that, because he’ll come up empty. If they can’t boost his ego or political media career, he has no use for them.

He was given a national platform and a glowing media tour, so naturally now he's daring them to expel him again to keep it going. He's doing this off 6 dead bodies, and our media loves him for it. https://t.co/t32C6WqChl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 19, 2023

Not just our media, but our White House. After carrying around a child-sized casket in the Tennessee Capitol Building yesterday, Jones and his two other fame-hungry colleagues will be featured guests at the White House next week:

President Biden will welcome the Tennessee Three — the lawmakers accused of “bringing disorder and dishonor” to the state legislature in their calls for gun control — at the White House next Monday, according to @PressSec. — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 19, 2023

So the families of the murdered children don’t get any comfort from the president? https://t.co/kKWg4RoCoq — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 19, 2023

Nope. And based on Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks to Peter Doocy today, the families of the Covenant shooting victims should not expect even an insincere form letter from President Joe Biden:

Doocy: You're going to have three of the lawmakers who protested- KJP: peacefully protested Doocy: -after the Nashville Covenant School shooting. Have any of the victims or their families been invited to the White House? pic.twitter.com/9s2MWy8Ldv — Media Research Center (@theMRC) April 19, 2023

“Peacefully protested”?

A violent mob broke into the TN state Capitol… the WH “peaceful protest”. https://t.co/iYy5kJRLRM — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 19, 2023

It didn’t look terribly peaceful to us. But go off, Karine. Please. Go way, way, waaaay off.

Doocy: "Monday, you're going to have 3 of the lawmakers who protested…after the…Covenant School shooting. Have any of the victims or [their] families been invited to the WH?" KJP: "I don't have anything to read out…about any invite." Doocy: "Why?" KJP: "I just don't" pic.twitter.com/Ru5Z4SogjV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 19, 2023

What Karine can say is that bringing the Tennessee Three to the White House should motivate Republicans to do something.

“I just don’t have anything.” (Jean-Pierre’s brain) — 🍑🦎 (@Butt_Salamander) April 19, 2023

Stunning in her uselessnesshttps://t.co/OFjfGFotfu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 19, 2023

She is indeed useless. Literally, what is even the point of Karine Jean-Pierre? Ostensibly she’s a spokesperson for the White House, but the only thing she communicates successfully is that the White House thinks we’re stupid.

Ok then lady,

If that’s why he’s bringing the legislators there,

why is he bring Yarl to the White House??? (As if we don’t know)

This people are as see through as new glass window. @pdoocy @chadfelixg https://t.co/lBjaZfHvdR — Will. Power – Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) April 19, 2023

Given how easily we can see through this administration, they might as well just be upfront with us about their motivations.

They victims don’t fit our market research/politically correct “depiction” of a victim.

I don’t have anything. — Tom from Ohio (@TomfromOhio) April 19, 2023

You don't have anything b/c he has no intention of inviting them. There, said it for you. https://t.co/i3lqU5MaeT — 🇺🇸 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕝𝕪𝕟 𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝 🦅🦅🐥🌼🌺🌸 (@Brooklyn__Girl) April 19, 2023

Tell the truth, Karine. We all know what the truth is.

What a despicable person. This response clearly confirms there is a certain agenda with this administration. Shame on @KJP46. — TikTok Lies (@TikTokLies) April 19, 2023

It’s gonna take us some time to process this one.

What a terrible, insulting administration.

