Yesterday, following the horrific deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stood at her podium and wondered aloud, “How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act?”

Notably, this was before we had learned more about who the shooter was. Before we had learned that the shooter was a 28-year-old former Covenant student who identified as a trans man and had written a disturbing manifesto.

It’s no surprise that Jean-Pierre rushed to blame Republicans before knowing all the facts … and it’s sadly no surprise that she would blame Republicans after knowing the facts, as she did this morning on MSNBC:

She might as well have told Republicans that they have literal blood on their hands and are going to hell.

Trending

Indeed.

What a loathsome creature she is. Blaming Republicans for the actions of a trans man hellbent on vengeance who clearly was not the type of person to be deterred by any law from carrying out the ultimate act of violence. It takes a special kind of depravity to stand there in front of the entire country and spew such dishonest, vile rhetoric.

Outrageous.

The Biden administration officially no longer deserves the benefit of any doubt. On anything. Ever.

***

Related:

In wake of Nashville shooting, George Takei reminds us that ‘the problem is the Republicans’

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: congressCovenant Schoolfamiliesgun controlKarine Jean-PierreNashville shootingrepublicansvictims