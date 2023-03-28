Yesterday, following the horrific deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stood at her podium and wondered aloud, “How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act?”

“How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act? … We need to do something.” — WH Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre immediately frames the school shooting in Nashville as a failure of congressional inaction. pic.twitter.com/cjNlSQBdzf — The Recount (@therecount) March 27, 2023

Notably, this was before we had learned more about who the shooter was. Before we had learned that the shooter was a 28-year-old former Covenant student who identified as a trans man and had written a disturbing manifesto.

It’s no surprise that Jean-Pierre rushed to blame Republicans before knowing all the facts … and it’s sadly no surprise that she would blame Republicans after knowing the facts, as she did this morning on MSNBC:

JEAN-PIERRE: "What I will say to Republicans in Congress is, 'What are you going to say to these parents?'" pic.twitter.com/hhydORYA07 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 28, 2023

She might as well have told Republicans that they have literal blood on their hands and are going to hell.

Something better than “I like chocolate-chip ice cream” I would expect. — Chuck Benedict (@itsccb) March 28, 2023

What a loathsome creature she is. Blaming Republicans for the actions of a trans man hellbent on vengeance who clearly was not the type of person to be deterred by any law from carrying out the ultimate act of violence. It takes a special kind of depravity to stand there in front of the entire country and spew such dishonest, vile rhetoric.

*Transgender shoots up a Christian school* The left: how could republicans do this? https://t.co/6x9Jzdx4NU — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 28, 2023

When will the White House condemn this hate crime against Christian children and teachers https://t.co/Wb0BfpDhUa — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 28, 2023

It doesn't get much lower than blaming Republicans in Congress for a transgender killer who targeted a Christian school. Shameful. https://t.co/MSt5CFiTXH — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 28, 2023

The Biden administration officially no longer deserves the benefit of any doubt. On anything. Ever.

