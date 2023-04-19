Yesterday, Tennessee Democratic State Representative and certified attention whore Justin Jones showed up to work carrying a child-sized casket in order to prove a point about gun violence. Of course, the only point that he actually proved is that he’s an absolutely despicable and soulless ghoul.

Alas, he still had more awfulness to showcase before the day would be over. Here he is on MSNBC discussing the recent shooting of Ralph Yarl:

TN Rep. Justin Jones on Ralph Yarl shooting: Until this attack against a young black man is treated as abhorrent as [an] attack if it was a young white man, that we who believe in freedom cannot rest until it comes. pic.twitter.com/269cYR0CHw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 19, 2023

Is it not being treated as an abhorrent attack? The shooting of Yarl is all over the news. Yarl’s family even has a personal invitation to the White House from Joe Biden. Families of black child victims of gang violence who are gunned down every weekend in Chicago don’t get invitations to visit the White House. Actually, most murder victims don’t get invitations to the White House. Or even any acknowledgment from the mainstream media. Why is that?

She died. Will her family get a White House invitation? https://t.co/ghRmGmACyG — American Momma (@American_Momma) April 19, 2023

Not so far. Maybe someone can ask Karine Jean-Pierre about it at today’s White House press briefing. They even can use these tweets from End Wokeness as visual aids:

Both shot for going to the wrong house The white girl who was killed raised $89k and barely got any coverage The black boy who was injured raised $3M, got a WH invitation, and 24 hour coverage pic.twitter.com/G35mchEDrR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 18, 2023

Here’s another story that happened yesterday. No invitation to the WH. pic.twitter.com/JY5osW3mSM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 19, 2023

All 3 were shot this week for going to the wrong property. Spot the difference: pic.twitter.com/IjdiJlVpmK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 19, 2023

At the risk of sounding cynical, race does seem to be a factor in how much national attention and outrage attacks of this nature are getting. Just not in the way that Justin Jones is claiming.

If they treated it like a young white man, it would have 1% of the news coverage and public outcry this has received. https://t.co/NTanWm0rIb — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) April 19, 2023

If it were a young white man, you never would have heard of him https://t.co/YupqdTTili — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 19, 2023

It’s true, though.

The guy was arrested. What other treatment would Justin like? And this attack is being treated in a far more high profile manner precisely because the victim is black. He’s raised $3M and the parents are going to the WH. So his point is false all the way around. https://t.co/S5eggFpk4j — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 19, 2023

Justin Jones is false all the way around.

And we are treating is as (or more) abhorrent. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 19, 2023

It's being treated as MORE abhorrent. And that's still not enough for these frauds. https://t.co/BQgCc2DuqQ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 19, 2023

Justin Jones is a liar and a grifter and a snake.

The shooter had already been arrested before this 2-bit hack made these comments. He's yet another useless race baiting hustler.

And of course , with these facts, if it had been a white kid the national news wouldn't give a damn. https://t.co/IRtqfJdTGQ — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) April 19, 2023

The attacker in this case has already been charged, the case has received national attention, & the victim got a call from the President. None of which is true of the 35 people (of various races) shot in Chicago last weekend. But Jones/Crump etc don’t care about them. https://t.co/5o0YhdiU1K — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 19, 2023

The chyron literally says the man was charged with two felonies.

If Justin Jones expects us to ever take him seriously, he’d better put his money where his big, race-hustling mouth is.

Can someone confront this grifter to name the six Christians that were slaughtered? — Poliwatch (@poliwatching) April 19, 2023

Spoiler alert: We will never be taking Justin Jones seriously.

