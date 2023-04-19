Yesterday, Tennessee Democratic State Representative and certified attention whore Justin Jones showed up to work carrying a child-sized casket in order to prove a point about gun violence. Of course, the only point that he actually proved is that he’s an absolutely despicable and soulless ghoul.

Alas, he still had more awfulness to showcase before the day would be over. Here he is on MSNBC discussing the recent shooting of Ralph Yarl:

Is it not being treated as an abhorrent attack? The shooting of Yarl is all over the news. Yarl’s family even has a personal invitation to the White House from Joe Biden. Families of black child victims of gang violence who are gunned down every weekend in Chicago don’t get invitations to visit the White House. Actually, most murder victims don’t get invitations to the White House. Or even any acknowledgment from the mainstream media. Why is that?

Not so far. Maybe someone can ask Karine Jean-Pierre about it at today’s White House press briefing. They even can use these tweets from End Wokeness as visual aids:

Trending

At the risk of sounding cynical, race does seem to be a factor in how much national attention and outrage attacks of this nature are getting. Just not in the way that Justin Jones is claiming.

It’s true, though.

Justin Jones is false all the way around.

Justin Jones is a liar and a grifter and a snake.

The chyron literally says the man was charged with two felonies.

If Justin Jones expects us to ever take him seriously, he’d better put his money where his big, race-hustling mouth is.

Spoiler alert: We will never be taking Justin Jones seriously.

***

Related:

Tennessee Three apparently don’t care enough about kids to vote for bill to increase school safety

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blackblack kidsJustin JonesMSNBCracismracistRalph Yarlwhitewhite kids