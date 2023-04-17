Perhaps you heard about the violence in Chicago over the weekend. Or perhaps you didn’t, but just correctly assumed that there was violence in Chicago over the weekend because there’s always violence in Chicago over the weekend. In any event, Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has made it quite clear that when he’s running the show, he’s not going to go out of his way to do anything about Chicago’s violence problem. Actually, that’s not an entirely fair way to characterize what he said. What he said was that he straight-up doesn’t care about violent crime in Chicago (that’s our summary, but it’s accurate enough, as you’ll find):

The new mayor of Chicago refuses to condemn looting. pic.twitter.com/lTd9mIm6Rg — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 17, 2023

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson on last night’s chaos in the Loop: “In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize youth…” pic.twitter.com/CdkFfao4p0 — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) April 16, 2023

In light of those remarks, we very much look forward to his response to footage like this which purportedly shows some of the “youth” Johnson refuses to “demonize” violently attacking a woman in a doorway during the events of this past weekend. Spoiler alert: We don’t expect Johnson to categorically condemn the violence, much less even acknowledge it in the first place.

Warning: Disturbing video. This footage is included in a sort of "mix tape" of social media posts floating purporting to be from the "large group" incident in the Loop on Saturday night. The woman is being attacked in the doorway of 129 North Wabash. #Chicago pic.twitter.com/1WugjCMfMT — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) April 17, 2023

It’s not constructive to demonize youth, but it’s constructive for youth to be beating up women in doorways?

If only these kids had a place to hang out — Killer Costanza (@603Blake) April 17, 2023

Brandon Johnson is so concerned about the youth having a safe space, but he’s not willing to take any meaningful action to make sure that Chicago can be a safe space for anyone else.

People are going to try and pretend this does not exist. That it is not an actually pre-planned, coordinated social activity for the kids who are doing it. It is. This didn't just "happen." (One guy in the vid clearly dressed for the occasion, read the back of his sweatshirt.) https://t.co/yignfansY6 — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) April 17, 2023

“Don’t demonize our youth.” I actually agree with our Disaster-Elect. Don’t demonize them. Track them down and arrest them for battery. https://t.co/Xh20YaclII — A.J. Manaseer (@AJManaseer) April 17, 2023

Brandon Johnson should getting mobbed by reporters demanding that he answer for his position on violent crime. Instead, he’ll continue to be lauded by the far Left for his progressive politics.

There are a lot of people excusing this, including our Mayor Elect, and they have a lot to answer for. https://t.co/GcYR2VZNV9 — Boo (@IzaBooboo) April 17, 2023

Imagine how frightened this woman was to be surrounded and attacked by a mob. Now imagine how furious this woman is that Chicago’s Mayor-elect excused her attack and national media will ignore it. https://t.co/osnJ6HY40W — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) April 17, 2023

