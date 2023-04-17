Perhaps you heard about the violence in Chicago over the weekend. Or perhaps you didn’t, but just correctly assumed that there was violence in Chicago over the weekend because there’s always violence in Chicago over the weekend. In any event, Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has made it quite clear that when he’s running the show, he’s not going to go out of his way to do anything about Chicago’s violence problem. Actually, that’s not an entirely fair way to characterize what he said. What he said was that he straight-up doesn’t care about violent crime in Chicago (that’s our summary, but it’s accurate enough, as you’ll find):

In light of those remarks, we very much look forward to his response to footage like this which purportedly shows some of the “youth” Johnson refuses to “demonize” violently attacking a woman in a doorway during the events of this past weekend. Spoiler alert: We don’t expect Johnson to categorically condemn the violence, much less even acknowledge it in the first place.

It’s not constructive to demonize youth, but it’s constructive for youth to be beating up women in doorways?

Brandon Johnson is so concerned about the youth having a safe space, but he’s not willing to take any meaningful action to make sure that Chicago can be a safe space for anyone else.

Brandon Johnson should getting mobbed by reporters demanding that he answer for his position on violent crime. Instead, he’ll continue to be lauded by the far Left for his progressive politics.

***

