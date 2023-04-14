Can you believe it? It’s National Action Network Convention time again! Time really flies, doesn’t it?

Anyway, this year’s spectacular was chock-full of some of the best people National Action Network founder Al Sharpton knows, including the one and only Vice President Kamala Harris! Talk about a big get. Harris’ speech was even broadcast at WhiteHouse.gov, so that even more people could tune in and learn what a shameless and pathetic simp she is for a bona fide bigot and race hustler:

Kamala Harris to notorious anti-Semite Al Sharpton: "Rev, I love you! And I thank you, on behalf of all of us, everyone, for all that you do and all that you are … you are always a voice of truth … you are part of the conscience of our country." pic.twitter.com/opauKrNT6a — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2023

You’re not speaking on our behalf, Kamala. We wouldn’t call Al Sharpton a voice of truth so much as we’d call him a voice of racist antisemitism. But it’s good to know that the Vice President of the United States loves him for that.

I wonder if the Second Gentleman shares her love for him. — Live to Hike (@sierra_hiker) April 14, 2023

You mean Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ Jewish husband?

The man who the Vice President calls "a voice of truth … part of the conscience of our country" was responsible for inciting a riot against Jews in Crown Heights in 1991. It's incredible how quickly people forget, or if they ever even cared at all. https://t.co/Gqw2oLStNy — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) April 14, 2023

Kamala Harris is dumb enough to forget, but we have a feeling that even if she remembers what Sharpton did, she doesn’t care.

***

Related:

Pin your yarmulkes back and listen to Al Sharpton bemoan Kanye West’s antisemitism on MSNBC

Susan Rice tells Al Sharpton’s organization how bad racism has been for the US economy

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!