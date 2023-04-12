The tweet coming up requires a beverage warning so make sure you’re not drinking anything before proceeding.

Ready?

Ok, here goes: Susal Rice spoke to Al Sharpton’s National Action Network and made the following claim:

Susan Rice: Racism has reduced the size of the economy by $16 trillion pic.twitter.com/HMjF7apS74 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 12, 2023

Wow, maybe Rice should stop participating in it then!

Irony detected:

Just perfect: Speaking to millionaire Al Sharpton’s group, millionaire Susan Rice quotes her friends at Citibank to call the American economy racist. https://t.co/1KwSF6vyGT — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) April 12, 2023

Susan Rice talking about racism at an Al Sharpton event. O. K. — Herr Dr. Samaritan, AB, AB, MA, JD, PhD ABD (@DgFontanella) April 12, 2023

Richer than salted caramel cheesecake, isn’t it?

Also, we’re going to need to see her math on that one.

Can we see the math on that? — Brett (@Texan__Pride) April 12, 2023

What on earth could this possibly even mean? https://t.co/mD8ciVGd3V — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) April 12, 2023

As usual, we’re just supposed to trust the people who lie to us all the time.

Common Core math. — StellaBellus (@StellaBellus) April 12, 2023

Politicians and people high up on these ladders are further perpetuating the great divide. — ABtotheMoon (@ABtothemoon) April 12, 2023

Does this include the cities BLM burned down?@Charlemagne0814 https://t.co/8w9VV3dljT — Dusty (@dustopian) April 12, 2023

Rice told the N.A.N. that they stand in “defense of facts” before lying like crazy:

.@AmbassadorRice says "let's stand together in defense of facts" and then immediately tells six straight lies, starting w/ the myth that states are banning children's books pic.twitter.com/RixrstxLQm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 12, 2023

1) states are banning kids books 2) They're doing so for featuring "black or brown characters" 3) black history is being "erased" from classrooms 4) Red states think blacks "don't count" 5) Red states think blacks "don't matter" 6) Red states think blacks "shouldn't exist" — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 12, 2023

We expected nothing less.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: