The tweet coming up requires a beverage warning so make sure you’re not drinking anything before proceeding.

Ready?

Ok, here goes: Susal Rice spoke to Al Sharpton’s National Action Network and made the following claim:

Wow, maybe Rice should stop participating in it then!

Irony detected:

Trending

Richer than salted caramel cheesecake, isn’t it?

Also, we’re going to need to see her math on that one.

As usual, we’re just supposed to trust the people who lie to us all the time.

Rice told the N.A.N. that they stand in “defense of facts” before lying like crazy:

We expected nothing less.

***

