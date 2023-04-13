Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida has been hit pretty hard with flooding:

What you may not have realized about the flooding is that it’s actually Ron DeSantis’ fault. Don’t take our word for it, though; take Occupy Democrats Executive Editor Grant Stern’s. Stern seems to be under the impression that DeSantis has abandoned his post as transportation secretary:

We’d advise against proceeding with Grant’s thought exercise, because you’re liable to pull a muscle attempting the series of reaches that it requires.

That kinda seems to be what Grant is suggesting, yeah.

Oh.

And anyway, isn’t airport-y stuff ultimately supposedly overseen by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation? The U.S. Secretary of Transportation who is not, last time we checked, named Ron DeSantis?

Now, to be fair, Ron DeSantis would make a way better transportation secretary than Pete Buttigieg. But Pete’s the guy we’re stuck with.

Great point!

No. It’s too late.

