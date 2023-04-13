Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida has been hit pretty hard with flooding:

First look at flooding at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Airport remains closed through at least noon today. pic.twitter.com/u1Ed1rpzVC — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) April 13, 2023

What you may not have realized about the flooding is that it’s actually Ron DeSantis’ fault. Don’t take our word for it, though; take Occupy Democrats Executive Editor Grant Stern’s. Stern seems to be under the impression that DeSantis has abandoned his post as transportation secretary:

Imagine how PISSED OFF Republicans would be at Ron DeSantis right now… If his name was PETE BUTTIGIEG. https://t.co/v3BJgtDkgm — Grant Stern (@grantstern) April 13, 2023

We’d advise against proceeding with Grant’s thought exercise, because you’re liable to pull a muscle attempting the series of reaches that it requires.

Wait are you saying DeSantis controls the weather AND the Airport? — Matt-stradamus (@JustTheTipMatt) April 13, 2023

That kinda seems to be what Grant is suggesting, yeah.

Oh.

Shame on that deep red county called *checks notes* Broward? — Smokerscough (@Smokerscough3) April 13, 2023

Grant Stern gets a lot of retweets by blaming Republicans for things that Democrats did. https://t.co/K1FKI0Eyqz pic.twitter.com/cO90kk5zwX — Facts Nordau (@MaxNordau) April 13, 2023

"How can I take advantage of my ignorance, as well as the ignorance of my followers, to score political points off a natural disaster?" pic.twitter.com/nC9pwB8LAD — Desides (@desides01) April 13, 2023

And anyway, isn’t airport-y stuff ultimately supposedly overseen by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation? The U.S. Secretary of Transportation who is not, last time we checked, named Ron DeSantis?

DeSantis made Florida flat, controls the weather AND runs the infrastructure for the airport? Big if true. Pete has a job that has a very specific set of responsibilities. If he fails at these specific jobs, he’s rightly called out. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 13, 2023

Now, to be fair, Ron DeSantis would make a way better transportation secretary than Pete Buttigieg. But Pete’s the guy we’re stuck with.

Buttigeig is so bad at his job that Americans actually know the name of the Secretary of Transportation — Factotum (@emery__bored) April 13, 2023

Great point!

Train derailment and ecological disaster

vs

Flat land retaining water due to rain And you think you are a serious person? LOL — Mr. Slaughter, MA, D&D (@neslaughter) April 13, 2023

This is embarrassing. I hope you delete this.. it’s not too late… — jackie (@just_jackief) April 13, 2023

No. It’s too late.

