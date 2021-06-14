With Rebekah Jones banned from Twitter, it’s more important than ever that the brave COVID19 truth-tellers who are still out there hold Gov. Ron DeSantis accountable for covering up COVID19 deaths in Florida.

Enter Occupy Democrats executive editor and alleged investigative journalist Grant Stern, who’s still watching Ron DeathSantis like a hawk:

Pretty ballsy of DeSantis to so brazenly conceal the truth from the public!

The only thing ballsier is for Grant Stern to so brazenly broadcast his willingness to deceive people when his only defense would be that he’s an ignorant moron.

Unfortunately, tweets like this also perpetuate more ignorance:

Wherever Rebekah Jones is right now, we’re sure she’s pleased to see her lies live on.

Tags: COVIDCOVID19deletedFloridaGrant SternRebekah JonesRon DeSantis