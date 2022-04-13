Progressive voter guide author and Occupy Democrats editor Grant Stern has a pretty high opinion of journalists. But maybe it’s not just Grant’s opinion of journalists that’s high.

Because we feel like you’d have to be under the influence of something to write the following tweet and decide it’s a good idea to share it with the world:

Journalists wielding nothing more than first amendment rights and a question are the first and most important check on our governments. — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) April 13, 2022

Because of what Grant Stern does for a living, we feel comfortable assuming that he was being completely serious. And that made it even more hilarious.

Especially when Noam Blum, aka @neontaster, got involved:

You spend your days simping for the government, you absolute trashbag. pic.twitter.com/2AWQwQoBN6 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 13, 2022

“Absolute trashbag.” No lies detected. Grant Stern is indeed an absolute trashbag simp for the government.

And he doesn’t like getting called out on it, thank you very much:

How many times has President Biden and his team pulled Peter Doocy’s DHS data and given it to the police and provoked and assault on him to remove him from the White House briefing room? None, you say. I rest my case. Take the L. https://t.co/AOFjDIz6uo — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) April 13, 2022

You’re too generous, Grant. The “L” is all yours. And it’s a big, fat one:

Had enough yet, Grant? No? OK, then. Suit yourself:

Does the First Amendment prevent media criticism? That’s what you’re doing to me now. Lmk. I’m here all day, — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) April 13, 2022

The First Amendment does not prevent media criticism. Blum never tried to argue that it did.

The First Amendment also doesn’t prevent media from holding a Democratic government accountable, but Grant seems to have a major problem with reporters like Peter Doocy who — politely, we should point out — ask members of the Biden administration to explain their actions and policies and thought processes. Because Doocy, unlike Stern, isn’t being a simp for the government.

Just embrace your inner hack, Grant. You’ll feel so liberated!

How about you boost yourself into a dumpster where you belong. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 13, 2022

***

