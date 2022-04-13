Progressive voter guide author and Occupy Democrats editor Grant Stern has a pretty high opinion of journalists. But maybe it’s not just Grant’s opinion of journalists that’s high.

Because we feel like you’d have to be under the influence of something to write the following tweet and decide it’s a good idea to share it with the world:

Because of what Grant Stern does for a living, we feel comfortable assuming that he was being completely serious. And that made it even more hilarious.

Especially when Noam Blum, aka @neontaster, got involved:

“Absolute trashbag.” No lies detected. Grant Stern is indeed an absolute trashbag simp for the government.

And he doesn’t like getting called out on it, thank you very much:

You’re too generous, Grant. The “L” is all yours. And it’s a big, fat one:

Had enough yet, Grant? No? OK, then. Suit yourself:

The First Amendment does not prevent media criticism. Blum never tried to argue that it did.

The First Amendment also doesn’t prevent media from holding a Democratic government accountable, but Grant seems to have a major problem with reporters like Peter Doocy who — politely, we should point out — ask members of the Biden administration to explain their actions and policies and thought processes. Because Doocy, unlike Stern, isn’t being a simp for the government.

Just embrace your inner hack, Grant. You’ll feel so liberated!

