Today is ostensibly all about Donald Trump’s arraignment, but it’s also about so much more than that. It’s also about … George Santos?

The freshman GOP congressman with the, um, colorful past, is in Manhattan ahead of the proceedings, and the media can’t seem to get enough of him:

Looks like the press is outta control!

Heh. Well, clearly the media correctly understood Eric Adams to be speaking only to the pro-Trump contingent. Because they don’t seem terribly interested in maintaining any semblance of decorum or professionalism.

And perhaps nowhere is that more evident than in this photo:

Some pictures are worth a thousand words. This one is worth at least ten times that many.

If there is, then that photo’s still gotta be way up there toward the top.

Some people out there seem to think that Santos is the one who looks pathetic and desperate here.

But let’s face it: Nobody — nobody — looks worse than the media right now.

True story.

It certainly does.

