Today is ostensibly all about Donald Trump’s arraignment, but it’s also about so much more than that. It’s also about … George Santos?

The freshman GOP congressman with the, um, colorful past, is in Manhattan ahead of the proceedings, and the media can’t seem to get enough of him:

Currently swarm of people and media chase out George Santos as NYPD try to stop press going into the city streets pic.twitter.com/Cqr2QpS9Nt — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 4, 2023

Looks like the press is outta control!

Erik Adams already told them to behave themselves https://t.co/njFBU6HFkY — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 4, 2023

Heh. Well, clearly the media correctly understood Eric Adams to be speaking only to the pro-Trump contingent. Because they don’t seem terribly interested in maintaining any semblance of decorum or professionalism.

And perhaps nowhere is that more evident than in this photo:

Some pictures are worth a thousand words. This one is worth at least ten times that many.

Everything wrong with politics and news media in one photograph https://t.co/rOX6gFK7fA — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) April 4, 2023

Is there a better single image that shows what a failure American journalism is than this? https://t.co/ZFkEQeGE1C — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 4, 2023

If there is, then that photo’s still gotta be way up there toward the top.

Some people out there seem to think that Santos is the one who looks pathetic and desperate here.

Every MAGA clown with legal problem is gonna try to glom on to Trump’s persecution BS. https://t.co/7weenqi7ZN — Dan Friedman (@dfriedman33) April 4, 2023

Shame is an underrated emotion. The death of shame in Republican politics is a driver for a lot of its current pathologies. I don’t like R policies. But there is a wide, wide chasm btw “your tax policy sucks” and “you’ve fabricated your entire life story from whole cloth”. https://t.co/ww0VSgAzEI — KI_Storm179 (@KI_Storm179) April 4, 2023

But let’s face it: Nobody — nobody — looks worse than the media right now.

And the media is making a star out of him! And so are you, .@costareports https://t.co/zQeekk0s1l — “Et Tu, Brutus?” (@DemDominant) April 4, 2023

This explains a lot. The serious often gets less media attention than the silly. https://t.co/DRkQhBpoSi — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) April 4, 2023

True story.

Looks like more press than protestors. https://t.co/ycNrMEXukY — Kathleen Woodward (@KathleenWoodw17) April 4, 2023

are like 95 percent of people there media, wtf https://t.co/jYp2Sh5wHX — russ bengtson (very fried) 👻 (@russbengtson) April 4, 2023

It certainly does.

***

***

