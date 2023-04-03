As we told you earlier, over at CNN they’re going full Toobin over President Trump boarding his plane in south Florida and heading to New York City where he will be arraigned at a Manhattan courthouse tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene will be in town for a “rally for Trump” and a protest of the arrest that is pure politics:

Having solved all other problems in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams served up a warning to Rep. Greene to not to show up and soil the completely peaceful sanctity of his town:

“Rabble rousing” will not be tolerated. Well, at least not from any Trump supporters:

Adams’ warning to “be on your best behavior” apparently doesn’t apply to the repeat offender criminals that Alvin Bragg allows to roam the streets.

It’s no wonder that Mayor Adams and Alvin Bragg don’t like Rep. Taylor-Greene:

