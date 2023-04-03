As we told you earlier, over at CNN they’re going full Toobin over President Trump boarding his plane in south Florida and heading to New York City where he will be arraigned at a Manhattan courthouse tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene will be in town for a “rally for Trump” and a protest of the arrest that is pure politics:

NEW START TIME. pic.twitter.com/2X4TStQfgm — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 3, 2023

Having solved all other problems in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams served up a warning to Rep. Greene to not to show up and soil the completely peaceful sanctity of his town:

NYC Mayor Eric Adams told Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to "be on your best behavior" while visiting the city during a press conference on security measures ahead of Donald Trump's expected arraignment Tuesday.https://t.co/gQj2QxYACt pic.twitter.com/XomzrB3XjP — The Associated Press (@AP) April 3, 2023

“Rabble rousing” will not be tolerated. Well, at least not from any Trump supporters:

Adams’ warning to “be on your best behavior” apparently doesn’t apply to the repeat offender criminals that Alvin Bragg allows to roam the streets.

All eyes on MTG while he turns a blind eye to crime. — Madison (@MadisonTX766) April 3, 2023

Stay away from NYC… — Don Carter (@d1carter) April 3, 2023

Or else what? He’ll book her and then let her out on zero bail as per every other criminal in NY? https://t.co/ySpV2jusdh — Dimpee Brar (@DimpeeBrar) April 3, 2023

It’s no wonder that Mayor Adams and Alvin Bragg don’t like Rep. Taylor-Greene:

While Alvin Bragg's constituents are being killed in the streets, he is busy using his office to interfere in elections. Here is the sad story of one of Alvin's constituents being shot to death in front of his 10-year-old daughter. Enough of the political persecution. Fix your… pic.twitter.com/ARRnPT2qZb — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 3, 2023

