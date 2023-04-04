This past Sunday on “Meet the Press,” Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin noted that Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act has turned out to be very different from what he was sold on.

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is mad the Biden administration is "writing rules and regulations that are totally foreign" to what he thought the so-called "Inflation Reduction Act" would do pic.twitter.com/9uZRNU0YJW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 2, 2023

Literally no one should be shocked that the Biden administration lied about this, least of all Joe Manchin, who may suck but knew exactly what he was getting when he voted for it last year.

So we’d better not see Manchin on our screens next Sunday feigning shock at these remarks from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen:

.⁦@SecYellen⁩: “The Inflation Reduction Act is, at its core, about turning the climate crisis into an economic opportunity.“ pic.twitter.com/xqFCDceaDm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 4, 2023

“The Inflation Reduction Act is, at its core, about turning the climate crisis into an economic opportunity.” Well, duh. That’s all it was ever about. It was never about actually reducing inflation or easing the worsening financial strain on the American people as a result of the federal government’s recklessness with our money. It was about implementing a green agenda that would financially benefit members of the Biden administration like Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and make the public increasingly dependent on and beholden to the federal government.

We’ve always known that was the point of the Inflation Reduction Act. Joe Manchin’s always known it. And now that we’ve been saddled with that monstrosity, the Biden administration doesn’t have to pretend anymore. They can just be honest about screwing us over for generations to come.

Soooo…not reducing inflation. Thanks, but we knew that. Still feeling good about your vote, @Sen_JoeManchin? — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) April 4, 2023

translation: ‘ its about turning a made up climate crisis into a financial opportunity for us & economic crisis for our constituents’ — Stretch (@theonly1Avenger) April 4, 2023

Bingo.

