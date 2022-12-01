Because tough economic times demand our public officials are held accountable, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert had Janet Yellen on and tossed her some softball questions about the economy and allowed the Treasury Secretary to assign blame everywhere except where it belongs.

You’re familiar with the White House’s “Putin’s price hike” spin, but now that’s run out of steam and a fresh scapegoat is needed. Enter the “Americans splurging price hike” excuse:

She’s really stretching now.

Also, “there probably won’t be a recession,” says the Treasury Secretary who said in early 2021 that inflation would be low and temporary. Do you feel assured?

As always with these Democrats, they can’t fail, we Americans can only fail them.

It’s just basic economics, right? (Cue massive eye roll)

Naturally there wasn’t a follow-up from Colbert about pumping trillions more dollars into the economy and its effect on inflation.

Yellen wasn’t about to accept any responsibility. Instead we’re supposed to be comforted by the knowledge that the same people who contributed to causing the problems are also in charge of fixing them.

Nope, it’s Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and Americans “splurging” — or so they’d like us to believe.

