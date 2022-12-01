Because tough economic times demand our public officials are held accountable, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert had Janet Yellen on and tossed her some softball questions about the economy and allowed the Treasury Secretary to assign blame everywhere except where it belongs.

You’re familiar with the White House’s “Putin’s price hike” spin, but now that’s run out of steam and a fresh scapegoat is needed. Enter the “Americans splurging price hike” excuse:

Don't blame the Biden Admin printing trillions of dollars: @SecYellen tells @StephenAtHome the real reason inflation is out of control is because Americans are "splurging" on goods; "and, remember, Russia has conducted a brutal war against Ukraine" pic.twitter.com/d0xbhA7sbH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 1, 2022

She’s really stretching now.

Also, “there probably won’t be a recession,” says the Treasury Secretary who said in early 2021 that inflation would be low and temporary. Do you feel assured?

Stupid Americans & their "splurging" on gasoline, food & rent https://t.co/i7n7zfk9QL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 1, 2022

As always with these Democrats, they can’t fail, we Americans can only fail them.

The economy will definitely improve if we all would just stop spending. — kokomored (@kokomored1) December 1, 2022

It’s just basic economics, right? (Cue massive eye roll)

So wait, blue states closed business or made it impossible for to have workers to come in and it's somehow the workers fault they had to spend money in order to work from home and that caused the supply chain to crumble? I'm gonna have to sit down I'm getting dizzy. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 1, 2022

Naturally there wasn’t a follow-up from Colbert about pumping trillions more dollars into the economy and its effect on inflation.

Splurging on groceries and gas https://t.co/rXhYSUnMRU — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) December 1, 2022

Unemployment was already on its way down BEFORE any of Biden’s inflationary policies were put in place. All they had to do was allow the economy to re-open, state by state, and not demonize the states that were opening (FL, TX). She’s creating context to deflect blame. pic.twitter.com/rS9H9dVNtf — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 1, 2022

Yellen wasn’t about to accept any responsibility. Instead we’re supposed to be comforted by the knowledge that the same people who contributed to causing the problems are also in charge of fixing them.

And here I thought today’s inflation had to do with congress voting for the fed to artificially infuse a total of $3.5 trillion into the US money supply, but Russia makes way more sense. 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) December 1, 2022

The fact that >40% of all the $$$ ever printed by the US Treasury, was printed/released in the last 2 years…has nothing to do with it… — GadsdenGuy (@gadsden_guy) December 1, 2022

Nope, it’s Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and Americans “splurging” — or so they’d like us to believe.

***

***

