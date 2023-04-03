When the Biden White House was promoting the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” (that has ironically contributed to high inflation) they lobbied West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin hard, and he eventually decided to support vote to pass the bill. Manchin defended his decision at the time, saying it was to the benefit of people who live in his state and everywhere else.

Households earning $400,000 per year or less & small businesses will NOT see an increase in the chances that they are audited by the IRS because of the Inflation Reduction Act. I will NOT allow the IRS to harass taxpaying West Virginians or WV small businesses. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) August 19, 2022

Not long after that Manchin started to do a little backpedaling:

Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin admits the Bidenflation Scam won't "immediately" reduce prices. "Why would it?" pic.twitter.com/BBqKuHJB8V — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2022

Fast forward to April of 2023 and Manchin now knows he got played:

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is mad the Biden administration is "writing rules and regulations that are totally foreign" to what he thought the so-called "Inflation Reduction Act" would do pic.twitter.com/9uZRNU0YJW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 2, 2023

Shorter Joe Manchin:

"I was a useful idiot" https://t.co/7QL1Fod2pv — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 3, 2023

Bingo.

You mean, he [@potus] lied to you? Unconscionable! — David Theus (@DavidTheus) April 2, 2023

The president who lies all the time lied again? Who didn’t see that coming (besides Joe Manchin apparently)?

You rig it, you ride it, Ranger. https://t.co/sSfnH9tpxp — terry schappert (@terryschappert) April 3, 2023

Imagine taking the word of Joe Biden and his staff at face value.

i appreciate that joe has to say this to have *any* hope of re-election, but the good people of West Virginia are simply not this stupid https://t.co/Eto8B7lxOM — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) April 3, 2023

Having backed a large chunk of Biden’s awful agenda might not pan out well for Manchin when it comes to his re-election hopes next year (unless he decides not to run).

