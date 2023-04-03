When the Biden White House was promoting the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” (that has ironically contributed to high inflation) they lobbied West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin hard, and he eventually decided to support vote to pass the bill. Manchin defended his decision at the time, saying it was to the benefit of people who live in his state and everywhere else.

Not long after that Manchin started to do a little backpedaling:

Fast forward to April of 2023 and Manchin now knows he got played:

Shorter Joe Manchin:

Bingo.

The president who lies all the time lied again? Who didn’t see that coming (besides Joe Manchin apparently)?

Imagine taking the word of Joe Biden and his staff at face value.

Having backed a large chunk of Biden’s awful agenda might not pan out well for Manchin when it comes to his re-election hopes next year (unless he decides not to run).

