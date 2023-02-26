“Joe Manchin does not have a moderate or conservative bone in his body,” tweets Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform.

It is now official.

Joe Manchin does not have a moderate or conservative bone in his body.

And he loves that corrupting Corporate welfare Biden larded out.

He voted for all the stupid spending.

and did nothing to reform "permitting." Nothing. https://t.co/LNnuurocjX — Grover Norquist (@GroverNorquist) February 26, 2023

The tweet from Norquist is in response to a clip of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) declaring on Fox News that he does not regret voting for the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act.”

The piece of legislation, which in its title purports to be about reducing inflation, was signed by President Joe Biden in August of 2022. At that time, inflation, the year-over-year price increase of goods and services, was recorded by the Bureau of Labor Statistics to be hovering around 8.2 percent. It was recorded in January (last month) to be around 6.4 percent, an unacceptable level.

In the past 20 years, the highest recorded levels of inflation have all occurred in the past 16 months, all during President Joe Biden’s administration. When the president assumed office, annual inflation was recorded at 1.4 percent, some five percentage points less than the price increases recorded in January. The Federal Reserve has declared that its goal is to bring inflation “down to our 2 percent goal.” Six months after the signing of the “Inflation Reduction Act,” inflation remains around 6.4 percent, well higher than a 2 percent goal or the 1.4 percent recorded level when the president took office.

As recorded annual price increases have hovered for months around levels not experienced in decades, President Biden and congressional Democrats have pushed policies replete with government spending, taxation, and regulations. The Democrat agenda does not seek to remove tax burdens from individuals and employers. In the Democrat agenda, pro-growth is an attribute of government, not a foundational element of a free market that allows employees and small businesses to be rewarded for their work and production. Deregulating so that bureaucratic obstacles are removed from companies and industries is a concept not found in the Democrat agenda, nor is unleashing U.S. energy production capability so that we are increasingly energy free and less beholden to foreign energy producers.