Back in February, American Bridge President Pat Dennis took aim at Florida Governor and likely 2024 GOP presidential contender Ron DeSantis — and missed.

Ron DeSantis consistently wears high-heeled boots in order to appear taller. pic.twitter.com/fw0O1aWiBT — Pat Dennis (@patdennis) February 13, 2023

Rubio also did this, famously, and it became a major line of attack against him in the 2016 primary. Silly? Sorry buddy, this is the game as it is played. — Pat Dennis (@patdennis) February 13, 2023

American Bridge certainly does like to play games. They really suck at it, but they try. Bless their hearts, they really do try.

And no matter how many times they fail, they just keep getting back on that horse. Or donkey, as it were. The shots about Ron DeSantis’ boots don’t seem to have hindered his momentum in the slightest — he’s actually on quite a long winning streak — but maybe this’ll be the thing that finally turns the tide against him:

NEW THIS AM: We’ve launched the largest publicly available research database on @RonDeSantisFL https://t.co/EXjwOsyHRr — Julie Alderman Boudreau (@juliealdermanb) April 3, 2023

Watch out, Team DeSantis!

This is a one-of-a-kind resource made up of over 530 pages of research on everything from DeSantis’ time at Guantanamo Bay to his anti-abortion history to his poor leadership of Florida. — Julie Alderman Boudreau (@juliealdermanb) April 3, 2023

Sounds like they put a lot of time and effort into this thing. It won’t be rewarded, but if it makes them feel good about themselves, that’s all that really matters.

On a sappy managerial note, I’m SO proud of my team. They’ve worked so hard to get this website up and running in just over a month. They’re the best. — Julie Alderman Boudreau (@juliealdermanb) April 3, 2023

We can actually believe that the best people American Bridge could find put together the best oppo they could. This was literally the best they could come up with.

I just launched a database on Biden called the web pic.twitter.com/nnyeL0ZReq — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 3, 2023

Heh.

See, now that’s oppo, American Bridge.

But this … this is just beclowning yourselves.

Simping for Trump, eh? — Peter C Garlitz (@petgarsar) April 3, 2023

Why not just donate directly to Trump and save your time? — Paul Leone (@paul_leone) April 3, 2023

You really want Trump to get the nomination, don't you? — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) April 3, 2023

Oh, they want Trump. They want Trump real bad.

You REALLY want Trump badly. 😂 — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) April 3, 2023

It’s basically NSFW at this point.

One of the biggest Dem Super PACs dropping oppo on DeSantis in April 2023 suggests the purpose isn't to help Biden against DeSantis but to help Trump against DeSantis. https://t.co/Lg02UlqWSd — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) April 3, 2023

Because unlike Trump, Ron DeSantis has genuinely conservative bona fides. That, coupled with his competence, makes him dangerous to Democrats.

Dems never put something out like this for Trump. They’re absolutely terrified of DeSantis as the Republican nominee. https://t.co/z4Htmq4i6f — Lulu Addict (@LuluAddict) April 3, 2023

***

***

