Back in February, American Bridge President Pat Dennis took aim at Florida Governor and likely 2024 GOP presidential contender Ron DeSantis — and missed.

American Bridge certainly does like to play games. They really suck at it, but they try. Bless their hearts, they really do try.

And no matter how many times they fail, they just keep getting back on that horse. Or donkey, as it were. The shots about Ron DeSantis’ boots don’t seem to have hindered his momentum in the slightest — he’s actually on quite a long winning streak — but maybe this’ll be the thing that finally turns the tide against him:

Watch out, Team DeSantis!

Sounds like they put a lot of time and effort into this thing. It won’t be rewarded, but if it makes them feel good about themselves, that’s all that really matters.

We can actually believe that the best people American Bridge could find put together the best oppo they could. This was literally the best they could come up with.

Heh.

See, now that’s oppo, American Bridge.

But this … this is just beclowning yourselves.

Oh, they want Trump. They want Trump real bad.

It’s basically NSFW at this point.

Because unlike Trump, Ron DeSantis has genuinely conservative bona fides. That, coupled with his competence, makes him dangerous to Democrats.

