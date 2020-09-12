Someone at American Bridge, “the largest research, video tracking, and rapid response organization in Democratic and progressive politics,” thought they had a solid slam on Sen. Susan Collins, who’s been in office since 1997.

Susan Collins has been in office since 1997 — back when Mariah Carey dominated the charts. It's time for some new leadership, Susan. #MEpolitics #DecisionMaine — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) September 12, 2020

what does @MariahCarey have to do with this? for that, you’re… ✍🏼nominated✍🏼for✍🏼the✍🏼List✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/4UUc5s1ot4 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 12, 2020

Delete your account pic.twitter.com/MpnmI0tIsn — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 12, 2020

We wonder whom American Bridge is putting its resources behind for the 2020 presidential election … some new leadership, we hope.

Eek. ABORT! ABORT! This is going to backfire in dramatic fashion. — Devon (@TheRealDevonV) September 12, 2020

Enjoy this black and white photo of Joe Biden swearing in in 1973. pic.twitter.com/VghhKPZilu — WheelmanForHire (@WheelmanForHire) September 12, 2020

Joe Biden has been in office since 1973 — back when Mariah Carey was 3. — American Momma (@American_Momma) September 12, 2020

Joe Biden has been in office since 1973 – back when Jim Croce dominated the charts. Someone didn't think this through. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 12, 2020

Joe Biden has been in office since 1973 — back when The Carpenters dominated the charts. It's time for some new leadership, Joe.#MAGA #CreepyJoe — Leo "Reclaiming My Time To Pounce" Trollstoy© (@SpaceForThePapa) September 12, 2020

Joe Biden has been in office since this sweet tune. https://t.co/U8KTHVx4H2 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 12, 2020

When Joe Biden was sworn into Congress, George Burns was the same age Joe is now. https://t.co/1FOwB4uHFz — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 12, 2020

When Joe Biden came to Washington, Gerald Ford was still a Congressman from Michigan. — Area Man (@lheal) September 12, 2020

Joe Biden has been in Washington DC since 1973- the same year Pharell Williams, Neil Patrick Harris, Dave Chappelle, Tori Spelling, and Seth McFarlane were born. — Dad Bod Blog (@DadBodBlog) September 12, 2020

Joe Biden has been in Washington DC since 1973- back when there was no Jazz, Nuggets, Nets, Pacers, Spurs, Mavericks, Hornets, Heat, Magic, Timberwolves, Raptors, or Grizzlies in the NBA. Before the Seahawks, Buccaneers, Panthers and Jaguars join the NFL. — Dad Bod Blog (@DadBodBlog) September 12, 2020

Joe Biden has been in Washington DC since 1973- back when The Princess Bride was a new best selling novel by William Goldman- and a full 14 years before the classic movie is released in 1987. — Dad Bod Blog (@DadBodBlog) September 12, 2020

The year Biden was elected, a new TV show called "Sanford and Son" finished sixth in the ratings — The Runner-On-Second rule is stupid (@Good2BAGamecock) September 12, 2020

Tie a Yellow Ribbon was the #1 song when Joe went to Washington. 😂 — #WakeMeWhenItsOver 🏔🙂🏔 (@jackie88614440) September 12, 2020

Joe Biden has been the Senate since 1973-when Tony Orlando and Dawn dominated the charts. We shouldn’t bring either one of them back — Kristi Wallace (@kwallcan) September 12, 2020

This was a top-20 show when Joe Biden joined the Senate. The guy on the right is James Brolin…Josh Brolin’s father. pic.twitter.com/hlsDJMhA8i — Chris McKeever (@TheRealMcKeever) September 12, 2020

Joe Biden has been in office since 1973, Pink Floyd released Dark Side of the Moon in that year and that was really a long time ago. — Rodrigo Villareal (@hillglazier) September 12, 2020

The Doors released their last album the year Joe Biden started running for the Senate. — Aggie In Exile (@JoeNabicht) September 12, 2020

Joe Biden has been in Washington DC since 1973- back when The Exorcist dominated the box office. — Dad Bod Blog (@DadBodBlog) September 12, 2020

Here's a car that was new when Joe Biden was first elected, 1973 pic.twitter.com/n99brQs0jl — LET'S MAKE EVERYTHING WEIRD⛰️ (@cardi_mark) September 12, 2020

And that pretty much summarizes the result of him being in office. — Chris (@IAD_CPH) September 12, 2020

I'm 50. Joe Biden entered the Senate when I was 2. — Director Krennic (@BeingKrennic) September 12, 2020

My parents weren't even born yet… — Thunder 🇺🇸 (@ThunderSnow68) September 12, 2020

I was in high school when he went to Washington. I'm retiring in December….. Think about that cupcake. — AzDesertRat (@chelley56) September 12, 2020

This is incredibly dumb. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) September 12, 2020

Is this a joke? — Add your name (@corrcomm) September 12, 2020

Whoops. didnt think this one through, did ya? — Penelope Wells (@pnlopwells) September 12, 2020

You don’t want to play this game. — Laura 🐾🇺🇸🏒 (@LorieBama) September 12, 2020

Mariah Carey still dominates the charts though — Horse Girl Summer (@jelenawoehr) September 12, 2020

Mariah literally just had her 19th #1. — Braden Mills (@Millskelly1) September 12, 2020

How tf is this tweet still up pic.twitter.com/RI2rF6Tyh3 — ChristianHertenstein (@chertz) September 12, 2020

Making a strong case against Joe Biden here, guys… — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) September 12, 2020

