Former Christian school student kills 3 children, 3 staff in Nashville shooting https://t.co/rQBgths2TI pic.twitter.com/6egl9SHSZM — Reuters (@Reuters) March 28, 2023

Conveniently, anyone who doesn’t bother looking further than the headline could easily come away believing that the murderer was a Christian who went on a shooting rampage in Nashville. You’d never know that the “former Christian school student” was a mentally ill trans man who opened fire on children and staff at a Christian school.

Anyway, it’s been a few days since that God-awful Reuters headline, and that means they’ve had a few nights to sleep on what they did and reflect and realize that they majorly messed up.

Of course, that’s not what they did. At all. Instead, they opted to lean into the lefty hackery even harder:

After school shooting, some trans Tennesseans face backlash https://t.co/RTo4iAzK4O pic.twitter.com/FIS99CeoTj — Reuters (@Reuters) March 31, 2023

Here’s how the article concludes, in case you’re wondering:

Nashville police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for information about attacks or threats on the LGTBQ community since the shooting. Every time there is a school shooting, Story VanNess said she has sleepless nights: she was a special education teacher in a Knoxville school for several years before becoming the director of trans and non-binary programs at Knox Pride. VanNess, who in recent months has heard from the parents of several trans youth asking her advice on how to flee Tennessee, went through drills and lockdowns in her classroom. She had nightmares about ever having to deploy the pair of sharp scissors she had stashed near the classroom door to confront an attacker. “It’s all just disgusting and heartbreaking,” she said. “We’ve had another school shooting but, because this shooter was trans, that’s taken a back seat so politicians can demonize trans people. Now we’re even more of a target than ever before.”

We couldn’t make that up. We’re not nearly demented enough.

The absurdity of this angle…three children are dead. Three of their caretakers are dead. They were murdered for the sin of minding their own business at their own school. And THIS is what @Reuters is worried about. https://t.co/bf8poGQHUC — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) March 31, 2023

Reuters is worried about offending a handful of radical left-wing nutjobs. Because God forbid Reuters choose honest reporting over wokeism.

Thank you for focusing on the real victims here–the people who have had nothing bad happen to them but are scared something might. Well done. Good tweet. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) March 31, 2023

Children murdered at a Christian school, trans most affected. — Parsnips (@Parsnippersmom) March 31, 2023

The trans community is not responsible for a mass murder committed by one member of that community, but this preemptive attempt by the press to also make them them the victims (often at the expense of focusing on the actual victims) is completely backwards. https://t.co/Q1pUEcnD4k — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 31, 2023

Media: '*insert group* bracing for backlash of hate from the right!' Us: What backlash? Media: '*insert group' reporting fear from hate-filled threats and rhetoric!' Us: What threats? Show us. Media: 'FEAR OF GROWING HATE RHETORIC IS THREATENING *insert group*' — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 31, 2023

Wash, rinse, repeat … and then delete:

Dear @Reuters

Retract, apologize, downsize, delete Sincerely,

Humanity — Captain NoPants (@CNoPants) March 31, 2023

