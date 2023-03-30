Twitchy initially launched way back in March of 2012. And here we are, 13 years later, still kicking and screaming. The good kind of kicking and screaming, of course. The kind that holds the Left — and the Right, because sometimes they need a good kick in the pants, too — accountable and promotes conservative values and principles. And we’re talking about actual principles, not the Principled™ kind that The Bulwark and Lincoln Project traffic in. Man, those guys are annoying.

Anyway, this job can get pretty dirty, but someone’s gotta do it. And as we’ve learned over the past several months with the release of the Twitter Files, it’s an even dirtier job than we thought it was.

For several years, we couldn’t shake the feeling that someone at Twitter didn’t care for our reporting, or for the reporting at other conservative sites and by right-leaning journalists. It was almost as if there was a concerted effort on the part of Twitter to censor any material that called Democratic and liberal narratives into question, even if those narratives deserved to be called into question.

Thanks to the genuine investigative journalism of reporters like Matt Taibbi (who recently got a home visit from Joe Biden’s IRS!), Bari Weiss, and Michael Shellenberger — with the cooperation of Elon Musk, of course — we’ve since learned that our suspicions weren’t baseless at all. Twitter (as well as Facebook) had colluded with the Biden administration and Democrats to censor inconvenient truths, particularly with regard to the COVID pandemic (be sure to check out Taibbi’s recent infuriating but illuminating thread on “The Great Covid-19 Lie Machine” if you haven’t already). And it was all done in the name of protecting the public from “misinformation” and “disinformation.” And, while we very much would have liked to believe that our legacy media would be furious about it, they made it abundantly clear that they just didn’t give a damn. Any MSM discussion of the Twitter Files was designed to delegitimize the revelations and effectively make excuses for government-sanctioned censorship. How backwards is that? The Twitter Files didn’t just shine a spotlight on the government’s sins, but also on just how much our once respectable mainstream media have been willing to debase themselves for a few pats on the head from Democrats.

The entire spectacle has been nothing short of nauseating. And we’d be lying if we told you that it’s been fun to cover, because it hasn’t been fun. It’s been frustrating. Validating, to be sure, but very, very frustrating. Still, as we said above, it’s our job to cover the good, the bad, and the ugly. And your support in that endeavor is greatly appreciated.

Knowledge is power, and Democrats and the media have a vested interest in keeping knowledge from us, thereby rendering us powerless. We can’t just sit here and let them get away with it, and we hope you feel the same way.

That’s why we’re humbly asking you for your help. Our VIP program has already done so much to fund our work (and help us afford all the Tylenol we need to keep pushing through these headaches), and to those who have already signed up as VIPs, please know that we are very grateful for your generosity and commitment to exposing the truth.

And if you haven’t yet joined the program, well, if you’re the type of person who doesn’t mind getting your hands a little dirty in order to disinfect leftist BS and propaganda with sunlight, please consider becoming a VIP member. Using promo code CENSORSHIP will get your 50% off your membership! Not too shabby, folks. Especially in Joe Biden’s economy.

Join here, and thank you again for your continued support through all the insanity. There’s still a whole lot more where all that came from …

