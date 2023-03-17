Earlier this month, Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz accused independent journalist Matt Taibbi of profiting off the “Twitter Files.”

Taibbi and journalists like Michael Shellenberger and Bari Weiss have been instrumental in bringing government and media corruption to light through their work on the “Twitter Files,” despite the Democratic Party and liberal media’s coordinated campaigns to kneecap and smear them. So we’re pleased to see that Taibbi hasn’t let the likes of Debbie Wasserman Schultz deter him from lifting heavy boulders and exposing corruption.

And that brings us to the “Twitter Files,” part 19. Taibbi dropped it today, and this particular thread focuses on “The Great Covid-19 Lie Machine, Stanford, the Virality Project, and the Censorship of ‘True Stories.’”

Get comfortable — but not too comfortable. You’re in for quite a ride:

There’s been enough corruption to fill 19 of these things! And we expect that there’s still a lot more where all that came from.

So stay tuned.

