Earlier this month, Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz accused independent journalist Matt Taibbi of profiting off the “Twitter Files.”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) accuses Matt Taibbi of profiting from authoring the GOP’s "Twitter Files": "After the 'Twitter Files,' your followers doubled … I imagine your Substack readership … increased significantly because of the work that you did for Elon Musk." pic.twitter.com/8S01sqt1g8 — The Recount (@therecount) March 9, 2023

Taibbi and journalists like Michael Shellenberger and Bari Weiss have been instrumental in bringing government and media corruption to light through their work on the “Twitter Files,” despite the Democratic Party and liberal media’s coordinated campaigns to kneecap and smear them. So we’re pleased to see that Taibbi hasn’t let the likes of Debbie Wasserman Schultz deter him from lifting heavy boulders and exposing corruption.

And that brings us to the “Twitter Files,” part 19. Taibbi dropped it today, and this particular thread focuses on “The Great Covid-19 Lie Machine, Stanford, the Virality Project, and the Censorship of ‘True Stories.’”

1.TWITTER FILES #19

The Great Covid-19 Lie Machine

Stanford, the Virality Project, and the Censorship of “True Stories” pic.twitter.com/v41dyC26ZR — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

Get comfortable — but not too comfortable. You’re in for quite a ride:

2.“The release of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Spring 2020 emails… has been used to exacerbate distrust in Dr. Fauci.”

“Increased distrust in Fauci’s expert guidance.” pic.twitter.com/VX2NuONdOA — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

3.“Reports of vaccinated individuals contracting Covid-19 anyway”; “natural immunity”; suggesting Covid-19 “leaked from a lab”; even “worrisome jokes”: pic.twitter.com/CM5THKGYRu — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

4.All were characterized as “potential violations” or disinformation “events” by the Virality Project, a sweeping, cross-platform effort to monitor billons of social media posts by Stanford University, federal agencies, and a slew of (often state-funded) NGOs. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

5.Just before @ShellenbergerMD and I testified in the House last week, Virality Project emails were found in the #TwitterFiles describing “stories of true vaccine side effects” as actionable content. pic.twitter.com/dKxTnxDc3a — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

6.We’ve since learned the Virality Project in 2021 worked with government to launch a pan-industry monitoring plan for Covid-related content. At least six major Internet platforms were “onboarded” to the same JIRA ticketing system, daily sending millions of items for review. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

7.Though the Virality Project reviewed content on a mass scale for Twitter, Google/YouTube, Facebook/Instagram, Medium, TikTok, and Pinterest, it knowingly targeted true material and legitimate political opinion, while often being factually wrong itself. pic.twitter.com/Xakyj2PMye — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

8.This story is important for two reasons. One, as Orwellian proof-of-concept, the Virality Project was a smash success. Government, academia, and an oligopoly of would-be corporate competitors organized quickly behind a secret, unified effort to control political messaging. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

9.Two, it accelerated the evolution of digital censorship, moving it from judging truth/untruth to a new, scarier model, openly focused on political narrative at the expense of fact. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

10.THE BEGINNING: On February 5, 2021, just after Joe Biden took office, Stanford wrote to Twitter to discuss the Virality Project. By the 17th, Twitter agreed to join and got its first weekly report on “anti-vax disinformation,” which contained numerous true stories. pic.twitter.com/QbJuQ4mROH — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

11. February 22, 2021: Stanford welcomed Twitter veterans like Yoel Roth and Brian Clarke, instructing them on how to join the group JIRA system. You can watch the friendly welcome video here: https://t.co/E2KfN87GlI — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

12. March 2, 2021: "We are beginning to ramp up our notification process to platforms.” In addition to the top-7 platforms, VP soon gained "visibility" to “alternative platforms such as Gab, Parler, Telegram, and Gettr” – near-total surveillance of the social media landscape. pic.twitter.com/HEVXEtxuug — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

13.Through July of 2020, Twitter’s internal guidance on Covid-19 required a story be “demonstrably false” or contain an “assertion of fact” to be actioned. But the Virality Project, in partnership with the CDC, pushed different standards. pic.twitter.com/K23SpK9SgJ — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

14.VP told Twitter that “true stories that could fuel hesitancy,” including things like “celebrity deaths after vaccine” or the closure of a central NY school due to reports of post-vaccine illness, should be considered "Standard Vaccine Misinformation on Your Platform." pic.twitter.com/nOyuw2r5cH — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

15. In one email to Twitter, VP addressed what it called the “vaccine passport narrative,” saying “concerns” over such programs “have driven a larger anti-vaccination narrative about the loss of rights and freedoms.”

This was framed as a "misinformation" event. pic.twitter.com/ZdbKE1tFac — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

16.VP routinely framed real testimonials about side effects as misinformation, from “true stories” of blood clots from AstraZeneca vaccines to a New York Times story about vaccine recipients who contracted the blood disorder thrombocytopenia. pic.twitter.com/EJ9hxLkMI2 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

https://t.co/LnGrUXgDN9 March of 2021, Twitter personnel were aping VP language, describing "campaigns against vaccine passports," "fear of mandatory immunizations," and "misuse of official reporting tools" as "potential violations." pic.twitter.com/AeUdbGIoBa — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

18. This echoed a report to Twitter by the Global Engagement Center re “Russia-linked” accounts: “While this account posts legitimate and accurate COVID-19 updates… it posts content that attacks Italian politicians, the EU, and the United States.” https://t.co/AtK6GIfTOs pic.twitter.com/mMtilEOgHz — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

19.That same GEC report found in the #TwitterFiles identified former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, and former Italian Democratic Party Secretary Nicola Zingaretti (who’s been compared to Bernie Sanders) as “highly connective” accounts in a “Russia-linked” network. pic.twitter.com/be1RvAVFrk — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

20.The Virality Project helped pioneer the gauging of “disinformation” by audience response. If the post-vaccine death of a black woman named Drene Keyes in Virginia went unnoticed inspired mostly “anti-vaccine” comments on local media, it became a “disinformation” event. pic.twitter.com/R5zNyKkEQ3 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

21.VP warned against people “just asking questions,” implying it was a tactic “commonly used by spreaders of misinformation." It also described a "Worldwide Rally for Freedom planned over Telegram" as a disinformation event. pic.twitter.com/VgOJpTN2Ey — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

22."ALMOST ALWAYS REPORTABLE" It encouraged platforms to target people, not posts, using Minority Report-style “pre-crime” logic. Describing “repeat offenders” like Robert Kennedy, Jr., it spoke of a “large volume of content that is almost always reportable.” pic.twitter.com/kHhFEZhN8D — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

23.VP was repeatedly, extravagantly wrong. In one email to Twitter on “misinformation,” it spoke of wanting to “hone in” on an “increasingly popular narrative about natural immunity.” pic.twitter.com/KQGM42CAcl — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

24.The VP in April 2021 mistakenly described “breakthrough” infections as “extremely rare events” that should not be inferred to mean “vaccines are ineffective.” pic.twitter.com/tlACZeRkU5 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

25.Later, when “the CDC changed its methodology for counting Covid-19 cases among vaccinated people,” only counting those resulting in hospitalization or death, VP complained that “anti-vaccine” accounts RFK Jr. and “WhatsHerFace” retweeted the story to suggest “hypocrisy.” pic.twitter.com/7Y3NnkkP2d — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

26.A few months later: “Breakthrough cases are happening.” pic.twitter.com/zDlk8SrW4q — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

https://t.co/ZJFh45HlyD a chilling irony, the VP ran searches for the term “surveillance state.” As an unaccountable state-partnered bureaucracy secretly searched it out, the idea that “vaccines are part of a surveillance state” won its own thoughtcrime bucket: “conspiracy.” pic.twitter.com/KTJpzIBspx — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

28.After about a year, on April 26, 2022, the VP issued a report calling for a “rumor-control mechanism to address nationally trending narratives,” and a “Misinformation and Disinformation Center of Excellence” to be housed within CISA, at the Department of Homeland Security. pic.twitter.com/YmWQtZmoL3 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

29. The next day, April 27, 2022, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced in a House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing that a “Disinformation Governance Board” had been created, to be headed by the singing censor, Nina Jankowitz. https://t.co/OwWF7PW1Ct — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

30.Even in its final report, VP claimed it was misinformation to suggest the vaccine does not prevent transmission, or that governments are planning to introduce vaccine passports. Both things turned out to be true. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

31.The Virality Project was specifically not based on “assertions of fact,” but public submission to authority, acceptance of narrative, and pronouncements by figures like Anthony Fauci. The project's central/animating concept was, "You can't handle the truth." — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

32. One of its four core partners, Pentagon-funded Graphika, explained in a report about “Fauxi” that because the public cannot be trusted to make judgements on its own, it must be shielded from truths that might undermine its faith in authority. pic.twitter.com/myoTkIysNW — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

33. “This continual process of seeding doubt and uncertainty in authoritative voices,” Graphika wrote, in a report sent to Twitter, “leads to a society that finds it too challenging to identify what’s true or false.” pic.twitter.com/gb826OHEEH — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

34.For this reason, the CDC-partnered project focused often on disinformation “events” involving Fauci, saying “release of Fauci’s emails foments distrust,” and deriding assertions he “misled the public.” pic.twitter.com/ceQk57PiL9 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

35.A Cleveland Clinic study showed previous infection offered the “same immunity” as the vaccine, but VP said discovery was susbservient to narrative: “Whether or not… scientific consensus is changing, ‘natural immunity’ is a key narrative… among anti-vaccine activists.” pic.twitter.com/wmdiynJG4y — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

36."OFTEN TRUE CONTENT" The Virality Project communications mirror those produced in the recent court case Louisiana vs Biden, which showed Facebook admitting to the WHO that it, too, was censoring true content. pic.twitter.com/2qqbWZROH7 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

37.From the start, Stanford explained the Virality Project would essentially continue the work of its 2020 Election Integrity Partnership. “The same JIRA system from the EIP is up and running,” they wrote. pic.twitter.com/kTgFYKGQuI — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

38. In the last #TwitterFiles thread, we posted a video of EIP Director Alex Stamos describing that project as Stanford trying to “fill the gap of things the government couldn’t do” legally. (h/t Foundation for Freedom Online). https://t.co/G7xLxebDWM — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

39.We also showed video in which Stamos introduced EIP Research Director Renee DiResta as having “worked for the CIA.” DiResta in 2021-2022 would be listed as a “Stanford scholar,” “leading” the Virality Project. https://t.co/gJWFyVXzwu pic.twitter.com/7jh15ZPmBZ — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

40. By October 2020, Stamos was hinting at the direction of the future Virality Project, telling a national cybersecurity conference that the “Anti-Disinformation” mission needed a new focus. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

41.“We talk way too much about foreign…it's sexy, and it's fun, and it's a little bit cold warry,” Stamos said, adding the “vast majority” of problems were now domestic. “We have like an 80-20 breakdown… I think that needs to be flipped.” https://t.co/QBXplySWtx — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

42.VP’s partners: DOD-funded Graphika, the National Science Foundation funded Center for an Informed Public (CIP), the GEC-funded DFRLab, and the NYU Center for Social Media and Politics, or CSMaP. pic.twitter.com/G4QsMQyr3h — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

43.VP would later say it partnered with “several government agencies,” including the Office of the Surgeon General and the CDC. It reportedly also worked with DHS’s CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) and GEC, among others. pic.twitter.com/WUlrkFk7JX — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

https://t.co/6whUaYR1ja recap: America’s information mission went from counterterrorism abroad, to stopping “foreign interference” from reaching domestic audiences, to 80% domestic content, much of it true. The “Disinformation Governance Board” is out; but truth-policing is not. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

There’s been enough corruption to fill 19 of these things! And we expect that there’s still a lot more where all that came from.

The Twitter Files continue to expose the consortium of "disinformation groups," the USG and corporate media in censoring the internet by decreeing dissent to be "disinformation" — which is why that same consortium decreed all of this a "Nothing Burger" and told you to ignore it: https://t.co/gEyzhbnVtZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 17, 2023

The night when @mtaibbi released the first Twitter Files installment was one of the creepiest things I've ever seen. Opening the files of a tech giant is a major journalistic event, yet corporate media drones united – in identical language – to direct everyone to ignore it all. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 17, 2023

They didn't just do this because virtually none of them has ever broken a story of note and are deeply jealous of Taibbi's successes, though that of course is part of it. The major reason: the ones implicated by these revelations are they and their US Security State friends. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 17, 2023

So stay tuned.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!