Crash and Splash: Texas Woman’s Pole Dancing Attempt Breaks Fire Sprinkler and Floods Apartment (WATCH)

A woman’s recent attempt at pole dancing made a big splash in Texas. Asha Gilbert of Houston was recording herself as she was trying out a maneuver on a stripper pole in her apartment’s living room. That's when it dislodged from the ceiling, hit a fire sprinkler, and water poured down. It not only flooded her apartment but also the one below. She says the pole was a gift and her friend didn’t properly anchor it to the floor and ceiling. Ya think?

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Things went from stripper to dripper pretty quickly in the video. (WATCH)

A Texas woman was practicing pole dancing in her living room when the pole came loose from the ceiling and hit a sprinkler, flooding her apartment. https://t.co/CUNO7uUx5a pic.twitter.com/mKJ5d4tAHI — ABC News (@ABC) July 14, 2026

The dog knew this was a bad idea — Felicia (@Felicious1908) July 14, 2026

Omg lol pretty funny and what a smart dog knew a disaster was coming and bailed 😂 — CristaK (@Lolita7515) July 14, 2026

If you listen closely, you might be able to make out the panicked pooch saying, ‘Ruh Roh!’

Commenters say the woman didn’t understand the weight of the situation before she did her ‘splash dance.’

She was getting it right until …………. 😂 pic.twitter.com/tUktmZgvvL — Czar Nation 🦁 (@CzarNation) July 14, 2026

Don't those poles have a weight limit 😳 pic.twitter.com/kf9NwRnSDl — Bigkev (@Bigkev451) July 15, 2026

You want Flashdance? This is how you get Flashdance. (Yes, I’m that old). — Viet Q Nguyen (@VietQNguyen) July 15, 2026

‘She's a maniac, maniac on the second floor. And she's dancing like she's never danced before!’

Posters say an insurance company should turn the video into a commercial.

@Allstate I think you have the material here for your next mayhem commercial pic.twitter.com/lZRYa3VYSw — Midlife Crisis ⚡️#boltup (@Mark2099x) July 14, 2026

😂😂😂 wonder if



1) she has renters insurance and

2) if an incident like this is covered ? — CJG (@66cjg) July 14, 2026

renter insurance only covers personal belongings, has nothing for the dwelling unit which is owned and insured by the landlord, who will be rather pissed about the flood destroying much of that entire building — 🧀caliCardinalFan🧀 (@brieche52084083) July 15, 2026

They all have a pole dancing clause… 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Anthony @ Domainicate (@domainicate) July 15, 2026

Insurance policies normally don’t cover acts of clod.

Posters brainstormed a stripper name for the drenched dancer.

Did someone say “make it rain”? pic.twitter.com/Vz00Gm4VK8 — Shamar D. Bradley (@ShamarDBradley) July 14, 2026

Her stripper name should be Misty. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 15, 2026

😂 Misty Rayne — RebelwithoutaReason (@RebelwoaReason) July 15, 2026

Even better! — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 15, 2026

Shouldn’t that be ‘even wetter?'