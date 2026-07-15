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Crash and Splash: Texas Woman’s Pole Dancing Attempt Breaks Fire Sprinkler and Floods Apartment (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:18 AM on July 15, 2026
Twitchy

woman’s recent attempt at pole dancing made a big splash in Texas. Asha Gilbert of Houston was recording herself as she was trying out a maneuver on a stripper pole in her apartment’s living room. That's when it dislodged from the ceiling, hit a fire sprinkler, and water poured down. It not only flooded her apartment but also the one below. She says the pole was a gift and her friend didn’t properly anchor it to the floor and ceiling. Ya think?

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Things went from stripper to dripper pretty quickly in the video. (WATCH)

If you listen closely, you might be able to make out the panicked pooch saying, ‘Ruh Roh!’

Commenters say the woman didn’t understand the weight of the situation before she did her ‘splash dance.’

‘She's a maniac, maniac on the second floor. And she's dancing like she's never danced before!’

Posters say an insurance company should turn the video into a commercial.

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Insurance policies normally don’t cover acts of clod.

Posters brainstormed a stripper name for the drenched dancer.

Shouldn’t that be ‘even wetter?'

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