We’re going to preface this post with an important disclaimer: anti-vaxx-ism is itself a disease of sorts. Vaccines have saved millions upon millions of lives and continued vaccine research and development is absolutely crucial.

With that being said, it’s also vital to understand that knowledge is power, and people should have access to all the information that’s out there in order to best make informed decisions. And when it comes to the COVID vaccine, access to all the information that’s out there seems to be limited. And, particularly considering the speed at which the vaccine moved from public availability to being recommended for children as young as six months old, it’s not unreasonable for people to be concerned.

On that note, at the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing today on Moderna raising the price of its COVID19 vaccine, GOP Sen. Rand Paul asked Moderna CEO and Director Stéphane Bancel about drug companies who have developed COVID vaccines having a say in policy regarding vaccine frequency, as well as about the public being kept largely in the dark about possible side effects of the Moderna vaccine, like myocarditis in adolescent boys. Bancel probably thought he was prepared to be confronted about that.

Even leaving out the Moderna president’s purported remarks to Sen. Paul, if there are multiple studies pointing to a correlation between the COVID vaccine and myocarditis cases in adolescent boys, at the very least, Moderna should be honest with the public.

