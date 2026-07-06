Judge Cites Trump Admin’s Hostility to Nonwhite Immigrants in Unfreezing Benefit Applications

It's a new week, so it's time for another federal judge to step in and block the president whom we elected for his agenda. This time, a judge has ordered the Trump administration to unfreeze immigrant benefit applications frozen by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

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"In sum," writes Judge Algenon L. Marbley, "both the President and the Vice President have publicly and repeatedly expressed outright hostility toward immigrants, both before and after the 2024 presidential election. Their ire appears focused on immigrants from countries in the Caribbean, South America, Africa, and Asia." Marbley adds, "This general hostility to immigration contrasts with an apparent interest in and preference for the migration of white people. Aside from a stated desire for more Scandinavian immigration, President Trump has sought to welcome white South Africans."

JUST IN: A federal judge in Ohio, describing hostility toward nonwhite immigrants expressed by President Trump/VP Vance, becomes the latest judge to order the administration to unfreeze immigrant benefit applications frozen by USCIS. https://t.co/mFflPxPl3l pic.twitter.com/1qu0VG9tmS — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 6, 2026

Bookmarking for the followup you won't give when this judge, like most district judges on this front, is overturned. — Frank フランク (@richardrahl1086) July 6, 2026

For the 117th time since 2025 a District Judge will be overturned on immigration. Title 8 strips the inferior federal district courts of jurisdiction and gives it to specific immigration courts. — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) July 6, 2026

How can a judge use a quote from the losing SC argument to further their own and not expect it to get overturned? — Joshua H 🇺🇸 (@orThatGuy) July 6, 2026

I was assured by the left that immigrants do not get “benefits”. — Victor Reeeee (@EmTeaVe) July 6, 2026

“Benefits” such as work permits and green cards! — MCP (@MCP1346084) July 6, 2026

Letter from the DOJ:



Dear Judge:



We will not comply with this illegal order.



Sincerely,

Todd Blanche



cc: John Roberts — David Jay (@DavidJay20) July 6, 2026

If the president is exercising his constitutional/statutory authority, his reasons for doing so are irrelevant and certainly not reviewable by an uppity district judge. — Marvel (@marcvelitrae) July 6, 2026

Imagine quoting a Supreme Court losing dissent as your gotcha and justification for your reasoning. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Scuba Steve (@Stephen323232) July 6, 2026

It’s amazing how bringing in like 100 South Africans somehow legally proves that you’re racist, while completely ignoring that like 10 million Haitians and Somalians just showed up one day. — blanky mcblank (@f4z6nxjqvx) July 6, 2026

Communist fatigue just never stops. — Juan~Solo 🎸🥃🇺🇸 (@juan_lauder_69) July 6, 2026

Useless obstruction this has been decided already this judge should be removed immediately — Mild Mannered Maniac (@80sGeek) July 6, 2026

Judge needs to learn that "No" is a complete sentence — HawkDriver (@DriverHawk) July 6, 2026

This will be overturned, but at least Politico's Kyle Cheney was happy for a moment typing this up.

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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