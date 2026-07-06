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Judge Cites Trump Admin’s Hostility to Nonwhite Immigrants in Unfreezing Benefit Applications

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 06, 2026
Meme

It's a new week, so it's time for another federal judge to step in and block the president whom we elected for his agenda. This time, a judge has ordered the Trump administration to unfreeze immigrant benefit applications frozen by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. 

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"In sum," writes Judge Algenon L. Marbley, "both the President and the Vice President have publicly and repeatedly expressed outright hostility toward immigrants, both before and after the 2024 presidential election. Their ire appears focused on immigrants from countries in the Caribbean, South America, Africa, and Asia." Marbley adds, "This general hostility to immigration contrasts with an apparent interest in and preference for the migration of white people. Aside from a stated desire for more Scandinavian immigration, President Trump has sought to welcome white South Africans."

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This will be overturned, but at least Politico's Kyle Cheney was happy for a moment typing this up.

***

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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